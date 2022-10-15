Home Health Here are the 5 super-used white poisons that are very bad for your health
Health

Here are the 5 super-used white poisons that are very bad for your health

Here are the 5 super-used white poisons that are very bad for your health


Few people know that there are 5 white poisons that we consume regularly, but which are actually highly harmful. Let’s find out why they are so dangerous and what they are.

We all know that the best way to stay healthy is to eat a healthy and nutritious diet. Likewise, there are ingredients that could be very harmful to our body. Are you curious to find out which are the most dangerous? Let’s see them together.

Health: pay attention to these 5 white poisons widely used in the kitchen

Among the ingredients that should be avoided for the sake of our health we find well 5 white poisons. Unfortunately, we are talking about the most used foods in the kitchen, namely salt and refined sugar, white flour, white rice and cow’s milk.

These ingredients are consumed regularly without really knowing the effects on our body. These 5 just mentioned represent a real risk to our health. But let’s find out what the reasons are.

Beware of these 5 white poisons, they are the most consumed

As we said, among the most harmful foods for our health we find the 5 white poisons. But let’s find out in detail why they hurt so much:

  1. The refined salt: Generally, experts recommend consuming as little as possible. But unfortunately, there is an exaggerated amount of refined salt inside the packaged foods we eat regularly. Do you think that excessive consumption of this ingredient carries the risk of contracting even serious heart disease.
  2. Refined sugar: Like salt, it should be avoided as much as possible. Unfortunately, this ingredient is also present in many packaged foods that we consume often. Abusers may experience chronic fatigue and lack of mental clarity. In addition, there is a possibility of developing diabetes in the long run.
  3. White flour: Essential ingredient for making bread and pasta. Unfortunately, this ingredient risks putting a lot of strain on our body. The best thing is not to abuse it and preferably choose wholemeal flour.

    5 common white poisons
    White Poisons: pay attention to these foods, they are bad for our health

  4. White rice: This raises blood glucose, increasing the risk of getting diabetes. Also in this case the same goes for flour, so choose the wholemeal version.
  5. Milk of animal origin: This ingredient, if consumed for a long time and in excessive doses, would risk making our immune system sick. The best would be to choose plant milk.
Now you just have to minimize the consumption of these ingredients. What do you think about it?

