PADUA – There are 64 “jewels” of theCompany Hospital-University of Padua. Centers of excellence of regional importance that offer the best care, where each patient finds the right path of diagnosis, treatment and follow-up. As? Thanks to international research, dialogue with the University and above all hyper-specialist experience. «We are proud of it – comments the general manager Joseph Dal Ben -. The structures and regional reference centers are an important corporate asset, cultivated over the years thanks to the professionalism and commitment of the various teams».

And now in via Giustiniani the mapping of the various groups is taking place to make the most of them. “We will implement the most appropriate actions to strengthen them and place them at the center of the corporate and regional health system – continues Dal Ben – also by virtue of the links with the Rare Diseases Network and the forthcoming recognition to Ircss”.

THE FRAMEWORK

The University Hospital of Padua is identified as a Hub Hospital of excellence of regional importance by the Regional Social Health Plan (Pssr). The regional hubs are qualified by the presence of high specializations and guarantee the necessary skills for the management of the most complex cases thanks to the presence of last generation. They are characterized by synergistic cooperation with the reference universities, by the integration of assistance, teaching/training and research activities and by participation in national networks, as well as by cooperation with hospitals of greater international prestige. The value of the Company, as a Hub also with a national projection, is strongly characterized by the multiplicity of reference centers and structures at a regional level. A “special” feature that distinguishes the University Hospital of Padua from the Ulss (the latter, more with a territorial vocation).

THE CLASSIFICATION

The Company’s centers are divided into two types: 11 are identified directly by the Region (and are defined as Regional Reference Centers) and 53 were identified at the request of the Company (specialised regional Centres). Overall, therefore, we are talking about 64 excellences.

«All the specialized regional centers refer to complex structures, in jargon the UOCs – clarifies the doctor Rossella Perilli, of the Quality Office -. For example, the responsibility of the Pediatric Rheumatology Center belongs to the UOC Pediatrics. In 2009 an initial survey of the existing centers was carried out, at the time there were around thirty, then over the years they have increased and grown. In some cases conversions from centers to complex structures have been completed, and so on. The first reorganization dating back to 2009 was essential to photograph the state of the art in order to proceed with prompt accreditation. Thanks to the interest of the Region, there has been a real evolution that has led today to have this range of excellences. The accreditation process it lasted three years. In 2013, the Region issued the hospital endowment sheets, waited for the new regional programming and then evaluated the compatible centers and recognized them. Thus we have reached 53 regional centres».

The last, in chronological order, among the 53 specialized regional centers is the one for the development and application of gut microbiota transplantation (Uoc Gastroenterology). Of the 11 regional reference centres, the most recent is the one for cell therapy of diabetes (Uoc Transplant surgery of kidney and pancreas).

The basic requirement of centers is to be unique regional point of reference for the clinical area of ​​respective competence with the production of guidelines, protocols and procedures. They contribute to the achievement of health planning objectives and also carry out staff training and refresher courses.

THE CONNECTIONS

On an international level, the Padua University Hospital has proved to be one of the most important Italian healthcare providers in terms of the number of patients with rare diseases taken care of. At European level they have been approved 24 networks for rare diseases and complexes made up of centers of reference/excellence belonging to the Member States in accordance with the provisions of the European Directive concerning the application of patients’ rights to cross-border healthcare. Following participation in the European tenders to join these networks (European Reference Network-Ern), participation in 22 of the 24 Erns was recognized for the Aoup.

The Company, with its 1,740 beds defined by regional planning, is one of the largest hospital structures in Italy. You are carried over there 61,000 hospitalizations a yearbetween hospitalizations in ordinary hospitalization and in day hospital, and more than 1.434 million outpatient services excluding laboratory services.

in Il Gazzettino