L‘air pollution it is one of the main environmental problems affecting our cities. However, there is a new hope to breathe clean air: the anti-smog trees.

These special trees have been selected for their ability to absorb pollutants and reduce the impact of greenhouse gases, thus protecting both our health and the environment.

Anti-smog trees are also capable of providing other benefits such as the shadowthe noise reductionit’s a increase in biodiversity urban. Find out how anti-smog trees are becoming the new superheroes of clean air!

New study on anti-smog trees

A new study conducted by the University of Gothenburg and published in ‘Ecological Indicators’ has demonstrated the importance of personalization in the choice of plants to combat city smog.

The researchers have created a sort of “Atlas” of the plants most suitable for combating pollution in the city, depending on the pollutant involved.

However, according to the president of the Italian Society of Environmental Medicine, Alessandro Miani, there are other factors to consider. For example, many resinous essences release terpenes into the air, precursors of the formation of ozone.

The excessive presence of ozone can cause headaches in urban parks in the summer. Also, the roots can cause road damage.

Therefore, President Miani recommends selecting fast-growing trees, mixed ad hoc to mitigate pollution and with roots that go deep, such as pawlonia and the ongarolimiting trees that release pollen, which can cause allergies.

The benefits of anti-smog trees

Some types of trees are very important for people’s health, because they filter air pollutants and reduce exposure to dangerous substances in the air.

Researchers from the University of Gothenburg collected leaves and needles from 11 different trees growing in the same place and showed that:

conifers are more effective with gaseous PAHs than hardwoods and also act as air purifiers in winter when air pollution is usually at its highest;

hardwoods are more efficient at cleaning the air of particles;

larch was the best tree in reducing air pollution in the city, followed by scots pine and birch.

To do a good job, however, as Miani says, it is necessary careful and wise urban planning, which combines the right trees in the right area of ​​the city.

Therefore, it is not enough to indiscriminately fill the city with trees.