Il pomegranate it is a typical fruit of the autumn season that is also widely cultivated in Italy. Its origins lie in Western Asia, but hand in hand with the needs of the consumer, cultivation has also arrived in European countries. Many consumers argue that they are reluctant to buy it especially due to the difficulty that the opening of the fruit same. This difficulty is given by the very resistant skin, which in technical jargon is called “coriacea”.

From the stories of our grandparents, we are told that to open it at its best, just make a cut in the shape of a knife croce to the base. By doing so we will obtain four pomegranate wedges without having made too many substantially useless efforts. Others, however, recommend cutting it in half, but we will certainly face greater difficulties as we will almost certainly break the beans. Another method of eating pomegranate is through the juice of the beans.

After deleting the corona, that is the white part, we go to take the various portions of fruit and squeeze them with the help of the citrus juicer. By doing so we will obtain a fresh and genuine juice in a very short time, with zero environmental impact and at one cost very low. Nutrition doctors advise us to take pomegranate in all its various forms every day, as some studies have shown numerous nutritional properties and not only. Even with this fruit, as with any food, we must not exceed as it could lead us to have serious contraindications.

The most likely is intoxication. the latter manifests itself with headache, drowsiness and breathing difficulties. Experts are keen not to alarm readers, as these are temporary symptoms and which fortunately does not cause danni irreparable to the human organism. Despite this, it is strongly not recommended in case you suffer from stomach hyperacidity or acute gastritis, as the fruit is strongly acidic. It is good to consult your doctor even in case you take it medications anticoagulants, as it was found that it inhibits the fluidity of the blood.

As mentioned a few lines ago, the pomegranate has great properties such as the ability to reduce oxidative stress, arterial hypertension and diseases affecting the cardiovascular system, but also glycemia and inflammations of various kinds. The fruit in general is a real panacea for our health: it also strengthens our immune system and gives great elasticity to the largest organ we have, our skin.