Il fennel it is a versatile and crunchy vegetable with a pleasantly intense aroma that is part of the Apiaceae family, the same as carrots, coriander and cumin, to be clear. The horticultural cultivation of sweet fennel appears to date back to 1500probably originally from Asia Minor but then widespread in a particular way in all the temperate areas of Europe.

In Italy it develops more in the central-south thanks to the not too low temperature, and is therefore present on the tables in the winter months from October to April. Fennels are widely used in the kitchen especially with regard to light and detox diets.

I fennel are composed for the 90% from water and have a very low calorie content: 100 grams of fennel contain approximately 31 calories and are also totally devoid of any form of fat, therefore particularly suitable for those who follow a low-calorie diet, also thanks to the satiating power that is given by the good intake of fibers.

Fennel contains a very good amount of minerals such as calcium and phosphorus which are useful for strengthening bones and for preventing tiredness), but the most present is certainly the potassium; it also contains vitamins A, C and some of the B group and is fairly rich in flavonoids. Thanks to their many properties, they are widely used even in herbal medicine where they are used for digestion problems and to regulate liver function.

However, going to the benefits we say that fennel is extremely useful in solving digestive problems, also providing adiuretic-detoxifying action and carminative in case of intestinal problems or helping to alleviate the annoying sense of swelling. Thanks to the presence of vitamin C, it helps to strengthen the immune system, performing an excellent antioxidant action.

Fennel seeds are instead used for the creation of herbal teas with an intense aroma thanks to the presence of anethole, an essential oil found both in wild and sweet fennel, and thanks to which it is possible to obtain liqueurs or produce substances to be used For cosmetic use.