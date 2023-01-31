In general, citrus fruits have always been considered somewhat particular fruits, tending to be perceived as “beneficial” especially in the winter period, and among the varieties the different shapes of oranges stand out, a very common and ductile shape of citrus fruit in our country as well as in most of the rest of the world, which grows and is consumed extensively in the winter. The benefits of oranges are numerous, some almost unknown to most.

Here are the benefits of oranges: “unbelievable”

The beneficial properties of oranges have been known for many centuries, especially after the Renaissance, in the era of intercontinental navigation, it was probably the Portuguese who introduced them in a widespread manner from the Orient, an area of ​​the world which probably constitutes the “birthplace” for oranges, which is not born “spontaneously” as such but is the almost certain form of hybrid between the pomelo and the common mandarin, in turn then differentiated into various sub-categories, such as Navel, Tarocco and many others.

The function of oranges is in fact of a “preventive” type against numerous diseases, above all once very widespread, such as scurvy, which, not surprisingly, can occur following an extreme lack of vitamin C, perhaps the most famous and also culturally linked to oranges. which are also rich in potassium, to improve the state of the immune system as well as favoring the absorption of the iron contained in plant foods.

According to many studies, constant consumption of these citrus fruits also improves the body’s protection against various forms of cancer.

Also important is the fiber content which, combined with that of water, ensures an important digestive power and “tightening” capacity and improves the metabolism.

Thanks to the carotenoid content, constant consumption of oranges leads to better eye and vision protection.

The power to significantly reduce the contagion of winter diseases such as colds has also been confirmed, in short, there are no valid reasons to give up this important citrus fruit.