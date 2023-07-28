here are the benefits on mind and body

Il lockdown, which has forced everyone to remain closed within the home for long weeks, has greatly changed man’s relationship with nature. Even one proves it studio of the University of Vermont, published in the scientific journal PLOS One. Researchers engaged visitors to Burlington’s urban forests and city parks in an online survey of their relationship with the natural environment before and after the advent of COVID-19.

The results showed that in the months preceding the pandemic, 26% of the 400 interviewees had never been to this green area, much preferring the urban centre. After the lockdown period, however, 81% have rediscovered the importance of being in the middle of nature and began to frequent these parks assiduously.

After the period of restrictions, characterized by isolation, a sense of vulnerability and loneliness, many people have in fact felt the need to do more outdoor activities, both sporting and recreational, capable of producing a beneficial effect on the psychophysical state. It is no coincidence that almost 60% of the interviewees stated that, in those months, nature improved their mental well-being and mood. But what are the benefits of green for mind and body?

Nature increases the production of endorphins

«It has been proven that contact with nature increase the production of endorphinsthe “calming” neurotransmitters that our body naturally generates when it is in a state of relaxation» he says Michelle France, psychologist, cognitive-behavioral psychotherapist, EMDR practitioner at Città di Lecce Hospital. “That induces a chain reaction, so muscles, heart rate and blood pressure stabilize. In the short and long term, this physical balance also has beneficial effects on our mental state, in particular on sleep, mood and appetite, and performs an analgesic actionextinguishing any pain.

The green color has a “calming” effect

Furthermore, as Picasso claimed, “colors follow the changes of emotions”. «There is, in fact, a correlation between colors and mood. Il verdetonality-symbol of nature, plays a calming effect on the nervous system, like all cold colors. Green and blue are human beings’ favorite shades, precisely because they evoke images of clear skies and meadows, which give an immediate sense of peace and serenity», continues the doctor.

The negative consequences of urban hyperstimulation

Research conducted in this regard has shown that «living in an urban context, especially in large cities or metropolises, increases the probability of encountering psychophysical stress, anxiety disorderscome panic attacks, depression, anger management difficulties e emotional distress. Sensory hyperstimulation to stressful factors, such as noise, pollution and population density, increases the reactivity of the nervous system, raising blood pressure, weakening the immune system, modifying the frequency of breathing and consequently altering the psychophysical balance”.

Forest bathing induces important physiological changes

The immersive experience in the greenery, thanks to which benefits can be obtained in terms of physical and mental well-being, was born in Japan with the term Shinrin-Yoku but is known by all as Forest bathing. In a nutshell, “fill up” with nature, even just with a walk or hugging a tree, it is a practice capable of inducing prolonged physiological changessuch as reducing stress, lowering blood pressure or boosting the immune system.

Not all woods and green spaces, however, are suitable for hosting such experiences. In fact, it is not certain that all possess the necessary structural, botanical, landscape usability, biochemical and biophysical characteristics in an equal measure and adequately. Forest bathing can give benefits, in short, if the context meets the requirements. About that PEFC Italypromoter of correct and sustainable forest management, and the agronomist Marco Mencagli have defined a protocol for screening the characteristics of forest areas capable of guaranteeing health benefits to humans.

The Parco del Respiro is the ideal place to benefit from Forest bathing

And the Breathing Park of Fai della Paganella it is the first locality in Trentino Alto Adige to officially receive the PEFC certification for suitability for forest welfare. It is a forest area of ​​36 hectares, ideal for practicing forest bathing. The beeches, the spruce, the Scots pine and the larch that cover this area, in fact, have a high emission power of monoterpenes, substances extremely beneficial for human health.

