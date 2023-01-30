Potato peel contains many nutrients important to health, including dietary fiber, which helps maintain regular digestion and prevent constipation.

Those that are considered food waste can instead be used to make creative and delicious dishes.

Nutritional values ​​of potatoes

Potatoes are a very nutritious food and provide a variety of essential nutrients. The nutritional values ​​of potatoes may vary slightly depending on the type of potato and the preparation used.

Potatoes are primarily composed of carbohydrates, with approx 20-25 grams of carbohydrates per 100 grams of cooked potatoes, they also contain about 2 grams of protein per 100 grams of cooked potatoes.

In potatoes there is little fat, with less than 0.5 grams of fat per 100 grams of cooked potatoes, but are a good source of dietary fiber, with about 2-3 grams of fiber per 100 grams of cooked potatoes.

In this earth food we have a good source of vitamin C and vitamin B6, it also contains small amounts of vitamin B1, vitamin B2, vitamin B3 and vitamin B5.

There are also minerals such as: potassium, iron, calcium, magnesium and phosphorus. From a caloric point of view, potatoes contain about 130-160 calories per 100 grams of cooked potatoes.

Note that the nutrient content in potatoes can vary depending on the variety, cooking method and preparation used. In general, potatoes steamed or boiled are considered healthier compared to fried or canned ones, as they contain less added fat and calories.

Potato peel: what are the nutritional values

Produce less waste it means taking advantage of the ingredients present at our disposal in every part of the kitchen. This means understanding that there are foods, usually discarded like potato peel, that you can eat, as they are, not only edible, but capable of providing numerous benefits.

Potato peels also contain many nutrients important to health, including: fiber, vitamins and minerals.

But not only this, the peel also contains antioxidants such as vitamin C and vitamin A, which help protect the body’s cells from damage caused by free radicals.

Oltre a santi-inflammatory substances such as quercetin and cafeic acid, which can help reduce inflammation in the body and prevent chronic disease.

However, it is important to note that potato peel can be contaminated with pesticides or chemicals used during cultivation, so it is important to wash it well before consuming it. Also, raw potato peel might be toxic due to the solanine.

Potatoes and solanine

Potatoes contain a substance called solanine, which is mainly found in the skin and green part of the potato. Solanine is an alkaloid, a naturally occurring chemical produced by plants for defend against parasites and predators.

The solanine can be toxic when consumed in large quantities, and can cause symptoms such as headache, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, muscle cramps, and joint pain.

However, it is very unlikely that you will experience any significant adverse effects from consuming regular potatoes due to the amount of solanine present in a regular potato it is usually very low.

To avoid solanine, it is important remove well the peel and the green part of the potatoes before consuming them. Also, it is important to avoid storing potatoes in hot or dark places, as solanine develops more easily under these conditions.

Organic potato peel

The organic potato peelings can be eaten, a provided they have been cleaned and washed thoroughly. However, it’s important to note that organic potatoes may still contain small amounts of solanine, so it’s always best to remove the skin if you’re not sure where they come from.

In general, Organic potato peels can be eaten if they have been cooked properly and are soft. Raw or uncooked peels can be difficult to chew and digest, and may also contain residual bacteria or pesticides.

Also the organic potatoes they are grown without the use of pesticides and chemical fertilizers, so they are less exposed to pollution and may be healthier than conventional potatoes, but it’s still better check well and wash the skins well before eating them.