Here are the best home remedies for it!

One extremely awkward situation that can spoil the fun of eating juicy cherries is when the cherry juice lands on your clothes or anywhere else and stains it. But no worry! Being able to remove cherry stains, and only with home remedies, is not difficult at all!

Cherries are a sweet treat in every way – fresh or jam, in a tart or as a juice, they are always wonderful. Unless they leave those blood-red, stubborn marks on our clothes, the walls or the furniture in our home. However, in this article we will give you some effective tips on how to remove cherry stains and which home remedies are particularly effective for this.

What home remedies can you use to remove fresh & dried cherry stains

If you react immediately after the appearance of cherry stains, you can easily remove them from your clothes. Just follow these three simple steps:

Gently dab the stain with a damp cloth or kitchen paper. This is how you prevent it from spreading. But don’t rub it! Otherwise, the stain will become even more stubborn as the cherry juice will soak into the fabric. Soak the stained garment or fabric in a bowl of cold water. Leave it for a couple of hours. Note that the mineral water’s ingredients dissolve the stains even better. Finally, wash the garment in the washing machine with detergent. The cherry marks should be gone.

Vinegar and lemon juice are very effective

If the cherry stains have already dried up because you did not have a chance to clean them before, then water alone will not help you in this situation. However, there are some very effective home remedies like vinegar and lemon juice that will solve the problem for you.

The acid in these two home remedies is an excellent remedy for cherry stain. How to proceed: Put some of the acid on a clean cotton cloth and dab it on the affected area. Allow the acid to soak into the fabric well. If you notice the stain starting to fade, machine wash the fabric with detergent. This should be enough to remove the cherry stains from your clothing or other fabric.

Notice: Lemon juice also helps remove cherry stains from hands if they don’t go away with a simple wash with soap and water. On dry hands, squeeze lemon juice liberally into your palms until completely covered and rub well together. Then rinse them off with cool water.

Remove cherry stains with gall soap & shaving foam

Remove dried cherry stains with gall soap. First dampen the stained fabric with lukewarm water and then gently rub the stain with gall soap. Let the home remedy sit for at least an hour before putting the fabric in the washing machine, but don’t rinse off the bile soap first.

Shaving cream is an unusual product for removing cherry stains from clothing or furniture. Apply the shaving foam to the stains and leave it on for a while. Then wash the garment in the washing machine as normal. Once you’ve treated furniture with it, simply remove it with a damp cloth, adding a little soap if needed.

Sunlight and toothpaste for light-colored clothing

Remove cherry stains with sunlight: Strong ultraviolet light can not only bleach light-colored fabrics, but also the stains on them. Simply hang the stained garment in a spot with plenty of sunlight for a few days and it will take effect. However, note that this simple method is not suitable for dark and colored fabrics.

Another home remedy that can help you remove cherry stains from white clothes with its whitening effects is toothpaste. To do this, apply the toothpaste directly to the stain and rub it in very gently with your fingertip. Next, immediately put the garment in the washing machine without washing off the toothpaste.

salt + washing-up liquid and mineral water

Salt has the magical ability to remove fresh cherry stains from your clothes. Simply brush the stained area with salt, allow to soak and wash the garment. You can also skip the initial preparation with the salt and just rub some liquid detergent or soap or dish soap onto the stain. Leave the garment like this for a while and then wash it in the washing machine.

The carbon dioxide contained in the mineral water practically pulls the fresh cherry stains out of the textile. To do this, soak the garment in mineral water and leave it for at least an hour (for stubborn stains, it is good to soak overnight). Then wash it with detergent in the washing machine.

