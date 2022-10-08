by Giovanni Rodriquez

Newsweek has drawn up again this year the ranking of the best healthcare facilities in the world divided into 11 specialties. The ranking includes the top 300 hospitals for cardiology and oncology, the top 200 for pediatrics, the top 150 for cardiac surgery and endocrinology and the top 125 for gastroenterology, orthopedics, neurology, neurosurgery, urology and pulmonology. There are also several Italian hospitals in the top 20 of different specialties. And our hospitals do not look bad

Also this year Newsweek collaborated with the global research firm Statista to compile the ranking of the best specialized hospitals in the world. Last year, the best facilities were examined in 10 specialties: cardiology, heart surgery, oncology, endocrinology, neurology, neurosurgery, orthopedics, gastroenterology, pulmonology and pediatrics. This year the work has come to include 11 specialties, with the addition of urology.

The ranking includes the top 300 hospitals for cardiology and oncology, the top 200 for pediatrics, the top 150 for cardiac surgery and endocrinology and the top 125 for gastroenterology, orthopedics, neurology, neurosurgery, urology and pulmonology. Among these we also find several Italian hospitals that rank in the top 20 for different specialties.

The World‘s Best Smart Hospitals 2023 ranks the 300 facilities in 28 countries that are leaders in the use of artificial intelligence, digital imaging, telemedicine, robotics and electronic functionality.

Oncology

It is MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, in the United States the best hospital in the world.

Leading the ranking among the Italians was the IEO of Milan in 12th place, followed by INT and Humanitas of Milan in 17th and 25th place.

Below is the complete ranking of Italian hospitals for this specialist with the position in the world ranking.

Cardiac surgeryThe Cleveland Clinic in the United States is the best hospital in the world for this specialty.

As for Italy, we find the Monzino Cardiology Center in 20th place, the Sant’Orsola-Malpighi hospital in Bologna in 22nd, the San Raffaele in Milan at 48th and Sant’Andrea in Rome at 58th.

Below is the complete ranking of Italian hospitals for this specialist.

Endocrinology

The Mayo Clinic – Rochester in the United States is the best facility in the world for this specialty.

Among the Italians, San Raffaele in Milan stands out in 16th place, followed by Molinette in Turin in 48th and the Policlinico Gemelli in Rome in 53rd.

Below is the complete ranking of Italian hospitals.

Gastroenterology

Once again the Mayo Clinic – Rochester in the United States is the best facility in the world for gastroenterology.

As far as Italy is concerned, we find the Gemelli Hospital in Rome in 8th place, the Humanitas of Rozzano in 23rd and the Hospital of Padua in 38th.

Below is the complete ranking of Italian hospitals for this specialist.

Cardiology

Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center in the United States is the best facility in the world for cardiology.

For Italy we have the Monzino Cardiology Center in 18th place, the San Raffaele in Milan in 21st, the Sant’Orsola-Malpighi in Bologna in 34th and the San Donato in Milan in 46th.

Below is the complete ranking of Italian hospitals for this specialist.

Neurology

Also for neurology we find the Mayo Clinic – Rochester of the United States as the best facility in the world.

Among the Italians, the Carlo Besta Institute in Milan stands out in 11th place, the Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome in 33rd, the San Raffaele in Milan at 38th and the Mondino Neurological Institute Foundation in Pavia at 51st.

Below is the complete ranking of Italian hospitals for this specialist.

Neurosurgery

The Mayo Clinic – Rochester of the United States is the best facility in the world for neurosurgery.

Among the Italians we find Carlo Besta in Milan in 21st place, the Hospitals of Marche Nord – Presidio San Salvatore Centro in Pesaro in 65th and San Raffaele in Milan in 67th.

Below is the complete ranking of Italian hospitals for this specialist.

Orthopedics

The Hospital For Special Surgery in the United States is the best facility in the world for orthopedics.

As for Italy, we find the Rizzoli Orthopedic Institute in Bologna in 5th place, the Galeazzi Institute in Milan in 25th, Aou Careggi in Florence at 77th and the Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome at 82nd.

Below is the complete ranking of Italian hospitals for this specialist.

Pediatrics

Boston Children’s Hospital of the United States is the best facility in the world for pediatrics.

Among the Italians, the Bambino Gesù Children’s Hospital in Rome stands out in 12th place, the Gaslini Institute in Genoa in 40th and the Vittore Buzzi Children’s Hospital – ASST Fatebenefratelli-Sacco in Milan in 43rd.

Below is the complete ranking of Italian hospitals for this specialist.

Pneumology

We still find the Mayo Clinic – Rochester of the United States as the best facility for pulmonology as well.

Among the Italians we find the Gemelli Hospital in Rome in 54th place, the Sant’Orsola-Malpighi in Bologna in 65th and the San Camillo in Rome at 77th.

Below is the complete ranking of Italian hospitals for this specialist.

Urology

We again find the Mayo Clinic – Rochester of the United States as the best facility for urology as well.

Among the Italians, the Padua hospital ranks in 27th place, followed by Molinette in Turin in 49th and San Raffaele in Milan in 55th.

Below is the complete ranking of Italian hospitals for this specialist.

(See research methodology here)

