Wholemeal biscuits increasingly present on Italian tables for breakfast. But which ones are the best on the supermarket shelves? Here is the complete list.

Today it is increasingly difficult to find the right products to put in the shopping cart, given the wide variety of choices on the supermarket shelves.

We know, breakfast is considered the most important meal of the day, very often Italians choose to eat a few biscuits and a cup of coffee or milk.

For some years, more and more Italians have chosen wholemeal biscuits that are certainly healthier and rich in fibre.

But given the vastness of the brands and products in the supermarket, which are the best wholemeal biscuits to buy?

Altroconsumo thought of helping us in the choice by analyzing 33 brands of wholemeal biscuits and decreed the best from a nutritional point of view. Here’s what they are.

Wholemeal biscuits, valid allies of our health. Here are the best off the shelves

More and more people like to eat biscuits for breakfast but also in the afternoon, during the coffee break, others consume them over tea or in front of the TV.

Supermarket shelves are full of different biscuits: dry biscuits, shortcrust pastry biscuits, dry biscuits, chocolate chip biscuits, dried fruit biscuits, wholemeal biscuits, sugar-free biscuits, gluten-free biscuits, lactose-free biscuits, etc.

but is there a difference between one wholemeal biscuit and another? Altroconsumo evaluated 33 brands of wholemeal biscuits trying to give an answer to this question by comparing their nutritional qualities.

For the various brands, the nutritional properties and composition were evaluated. The ingredients and qualities present were taken into account and a score was given according to the content, ie the type of fat, sugar, additives and flavourings.

The higher the content of saturated fats, sugars and artificial additives and flavors, the lower the associated score will be.

The higher the amount of protein, fiber and good fats (i.e. healthy and nutritious ingredients) the higher the cookies score.

From the analysis conducted by Altroconsumo, it must be said that no one achieves an excellent evaluation. In fact, most of the wholemeal biscuits analyzed obtain a score of medium quality.

The best wholemeal biscuits with a score that does not go beyond 58 can be found at MD at a price of €1.39 per pack and in two types: organic wholemeal spelled shortbread biscuits and organic wholemeal shortbread biscuits.

Always on the podium but with a score of 57 we find the Conad Piacersi wholemeal biscuits and the Dolciando digestive biscuits by Eurospin and Esselunga balance cereal biscuits.

Going down to 56 we find Conad wholemeal biscuits, Oro Saiwa 5 cereals and Fibrattiva.

With 55 points we find Balocco bran, crunchy cereal with rice. Following with a score of 54 we find Campiello Gran chicco whole grains with legumes and fruit, Carrefour wholemeal biscuits, Esselunga wholemeal biscuits.

Wholemeal biscuits, these are the ones considered of low quality

Those considered by Other low quality consumption are instead Digestive grainMulino Bianco first fruits, good Selex cereal, Mc Vities Digestive the originaleCioccograno with Mulini Bianco wholemeal flour, wholemeal biscuits with Esselunga Equilibrio red fruits, Molinetti Mulino Bianco and finally the Cereabel with Campiello fruit.

Wholemeal biscuits, that’s why they’re good for you

When one thinks of wholemeal biscuits, the imagination immediately goes to slimming diets and therefore to a diet that is not very tasty.

But that’s not the case, indeed these biscuits offer many health benefits and can be very good if you use them right ingredients.

The use of wholemeal flours will certainly make breakfast healthier and richer because these flours contain all the parts of the grain, including the bran, a part that is very rich in fibre.

These are less processed flours with a certainly more rustic flavor but which offer an extra dose of fibre, vitamins and minerals, useful for improve digestion and reduce the levels of bad cholesterol and those gods triglyceridesthus improving the heart health.

In addition to this it must be said that consuming whole foods allows you to keep hunger at bay because it gives a sense of satiety which leads us to eat less.