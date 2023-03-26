The involuntary contraction of the eyelid it’s a more common symptom than you think and only in some cases is it a sign of some more serious disorder. Although therefore generally harmless, the flickering of the eyelid can be really annoying.

Let’s see what are the causes of these involuntary spasms and if it exists some remedy for the eyelid that trembles, which can even last for several hours in the space of a day.

This is what causes eyelid twitching

Many will have happened at least once to perceive uncontrolled vibrations in the upper or lower eyelid, which in most cases only affect one of the two eyes. It’s about muscle contractions, also called myoclonus, intermittent and involuntary, caused by a state of neuronal hyperexcitation.

The spasm therefore affects the muscles of the orbit and can be of various duration and frequency. In most cases it is a transient condition, mainly caused by stress and fatigue. Other causes may include the following:

• excessive consumption of caffeine, alcohol, nicotine

The contractions usually last a few seconds, but they can occur at frequent intervals even throughout the day.

Other disorders that eyelid flickering may be associated with

In more rare cases, spasm in the eye area can also be symptom of other disorders or diseases and if it affects both eyes it can signal uncorrected vision defects.

It can also be caused by inflammation or irritation and be accompanied by other symptoms such as:

• sense of tension in the eyeball

Much more serious pathologies such as brain or nerve diseases can be associated with eyelid spasms only if these occur very frequently for more than two weeks, the vision is doubled, the pupil changes its appearance and it becomes difficult to keep the eyes open. The condition is therefore worrying only if accompanied by other more serious symptoms.

The remedies for the shaking eyelid

When eye twitches are not associated with more serious pathologies there is no need to worry and the phenomenon is transient. You can still try to prevent it, perhaps controlling the consumption of alcohol, caffeine and nicotinebut also resting your eyes regularlyif you work in front of a PC screen.

When dry eyes are added to the annoyance, you can resort to the use of artificial tears. Finally, it is always good to periodically undergo eye visits to make sure you don’t suffer from vision defects and possibly correct them so as not to strain your eyes further.

