Discovered a mechanism that favors the development of cancer to the prostate. The novelty of the discovery of this mechanism lies in the fact that, if defused, it allows the growth of cancer cells to be stopped.

Prostate cancer: the study that reveals its development

The blanket is the result of a study published in the journal Nature Structural & Molecular Biology and coordinated by Claudio Sette, Full Professor of Human Anatomy at the Faculty of Medicine and Surgery of the Catholic University, together with Pamela Bielli, Professor of Human Anatomy at the University of Tor Vergata, and conducted by Marco Pieraccioli of the Department of Neurosciences of the Catholic University – Agostino Gemelli University Hospital Foundation IRCCS.

According to the results obtained «At the center of this mechanism there are two molecules, called Sam68 and XRN2 which favor the proliferation of prostate cells by dis-regulating some key molecules, the messenger RNAs (molecules which contain the genetic code for protein synthesis, the same ones which have become famous because at the basis of the anti-Covid vaccines)».

Experts have discovered in detail how this dysregulation of messenger RNAs occurs: Sam68 and XRN2 land on messenger RNAs and in doing so favor the production of shorter and more efficient RNAs that cause tumor proliferation. “Since a class of drugs called antisense oligonucleotides (a sort of genetic patch that adheres to messenger RNAs and defuses them) is already in clinical use against some diseases, we hypothesize» adds Seven «that the development of specific anti-sense oligonucleotides could prevent this oncogenic molecular mechanism. «The perspective then», concludes Seven «is to develop tools to block the activity of Sam68 and XRN2 and thus defuse the oncogenic molecular mechanism. Of course, there is still a long way to go in this direction».

Last Updated: Tuesday 6 December 2022, 14:07



