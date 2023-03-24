The waltz of the hands starts again. In the night between Saturday and Sunday all clocks will switch to daylight saving time. One hour less sleep on Sunday and one more hour of light every evening. But not without paying the price, at least for the first few days.

Daylight saving time, the consequences

In fact, when we subtract or add 60 more minutes to our days, the body suffers. “It is a phenomenon called social jet-lag, when the biological clock is not synchronized with the social clock,” explains Dario Arnaldi of the Neurological Clinic of the Irccs San Martino Polyclinic Hospital and professor at the University of Genoa. «This can impact on the quality of life, especially in so-called “owls”, i.e. those who tend to go to sleep late and wake up late. Thus, they are constantly forced to wake up earlier than their internal biological clock. Anticipating waking up by a further hour – he continues – can therefore be tiring and even require several days to be able to adapt ». It is effectively mini-jet lag. «Some more and some less, report tiredness, insomnia, irritability, headaches, mood swings, difficulty in concentrating and keeping attention high», underlines Annamaria Colao, president of the Italian Society of Endocrinology: «Just one hour in more, or as in this case less, can literally upset our organism, which needs to maintain a certain uniformity of physiological circadian rhythms and respect for times consistent with the environmental rhythm, which follow the natural alternation of light and dark. Hence, any variation can affect the secretion of hormones. Like melatonin, which has important effects on the quantity and quality of sleep. Or like leptin, a hormone that favors the reduction of the sense of appetite and at the same time facilitates calorie consumption. And then the effects are also had on mood ».

The pathologies

The health of our heart can also pay the consequences. “Several studies have identified an increase in heart attacks, as well as an increase in blood pressure and heart rate,” specifies Pasquale Perrone Filardi, president of the Italian Society of Cardiology (SIC). «Some studies – adds Dario Arnaldi – have highlighted how changing social hours can also increase the risk of neurological events, such as ictus, but also increase the risk of car accidents in the weeks following the time change. This can happen due to a transient, albeit not indifferent, alteration of psychomotor functions, vigilance and levels of attention. For this reason, various scientific societies suggest using a single timetable for the whole year”.

Times

Sleep deprivation due to the transition to daylight saving time can last a week or more. A survey conducted by the European Panic Attack Disorder Association shows that nearly 70% of people suffer from insomnia problems during this period, with all that goes with it. “We feel much less productive at work and suffer from mood swings,” explains Eleonora Iacobelli, president of Eurodap and the Bioequilibrium Center. It is therefore evident the need, as far as possible, to take precautions before the fateful hour passes.

The diet

«The advice is to anticipate the time when you go to sleep the day before, in order to make the change that will take place the following night more “sweet”, advises Colao: «Furthermore, the evening before return to summer time – he continues – a light dinner is recommended, based on simple unrefined carbohydrates. Vegetables combined with white meat and then fruit such as plums and bananas are good. Finally, even if doing physical activity is generally positive for health, the evening before the time change it would be advisable not to do it close to sleep. Instead, a hot shower or bath is better. Finally, Eleonora Iacobelli recommends “limiting the use of smartphones and tablets before going to sleep: the lights emitted by these devices can inhibit the production of melatonin in our brain and, consequently, deprive us of sleep”, she concludes. .