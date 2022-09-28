With the approach of autumn now “formalized” also by the calendar, which with the recent bad weather manifested throughout the peninsula, which also certifies the change of fruit, as it becomes above all the dry one that dominates at least until next spring.

And chestnuts, which have always been one of the types indisputably linked to cold climates and temperatures, in addition to the typically autumnal context, as the course of the chestnut plant that produces these tasty and energetic fruits begins to develop from the end of August until November. forwarded. But can chestnuts hurt?

Beware of eating chestnuts: here are the consequences!

It is a type of dried fruit that is extremely precious in the common and “regional” context as it constitutes a form of peculiarity among the various forms of nuts, as with proper cooking it increases the satiating power of these fruits, which especially in winter months are cooked and eaten in various forms.

From a nutritional point of view it can boast important characteristics, as it is an excellent source of folic acid, particularly useful for example for pregnant women, fiber, Omega-3 and Omega-6 fatty acids, it is low in fat but at the same time it is very satiating as it is “provided” with a large supply of proteins and are completely gluten-free.

Particularly important is the contribution of mineral salts, while compared to other forms of dried fruit they are particularly rich in carbohydrates, which make them an alternative to bread, pasta or flour also suitable for those suffering from celiac disease.

They do not “hurt”, but even naturally they are very caloric (100 grams of “raw” chestnuts exceeds 170 calories) while with cooking the starches tend to increase the mix of natural sugars so the dose of calories also increases a lot, as 100 grams of roasted chestnuts “worth” 200 calories, one boiled chestnut 130, a hectogram of dried chestnuts can exceed 300. They are therefore not suitable for a low-calorie diet, just as they are “enemies” for those suffering from high blood sugar and diabetes.



