If you follow a more or less healthy diet, but you are unable to sleep well at night, or if you are following a slimming diet which however does not give results, it could be the fault of various foods that you should not eat in the evening, because they are not only full of calories and which therefore can support the accumulation of body fat, but which are also difficult to digest and which therefore can be the origin of sleep disorders.

For example, red meat is included in the list of foods not to be eaten in the evening because it is difficult to digest, as well as biscuits and sweets in general, because they really contain a lot of sugars and fats. However, they are foods to be avoided in any healthy diet: occasionally you can afford to make an exception to the rule, but you still need to control yourself. From this we can say that consuming a disproportionate amount of carbohydrates, proteins and fats, especially in the evening, when at this point the body does less physical activity and the body therefore burns less fat, is not healthy at all. This eating habit, unhealthy, can only do harm.

Here are the contraindications of eating biscuits in the evening: “be careful”

At first, we will understand that the fats, sugars and calories consumed will soon settle on our hips and abdomen. We will be able to observe, in fact, the hand of the weighing machine, gradually rise because those extra kilos will increase. Eating biscuits in the evening is therefore not a healthy substitute, compared to a light dinner such as a slice of chicken and a green salad. If then, after a day of demanding work or after doing many physical exercises, we are really too tired to prepare a simple, delicate and nutritious dinner, we can peacefully eat fruit such as a banana for example, followed by a low-fat yogurt and some peanuts or dried fruit.

Therefore, eating biscuits right before bed can cause problems with indigestion, bloating and inadequate sleep, which can lead to reduced energy levels and tiredness. Finally, when you don’t sleep well, the body generates less melatonin and this induces an increase in appetite upon awakening, producing a negative vicious circle.