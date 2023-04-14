It’s no secret that a great one vista also steps for proper diet: in our diet, in fact, some foods in particular can improve performance more than others but above all the health of our eyes. Always advising to have an excellent source of light when working or watching TV, here is a roundup of foods that keep our eyes healthy for longer.

The extra virgin oil

In first place in this ranking, extra virgin olive oil could not be missing, one of the cornerstones of the Mediterranean diet. In addition to reducing the risk of cardiovascular diseases, thanks to its fatty acids (omega-3 and 6 but also vitamin E) it manages to keep the eyes healthy by preventing dry eyes and senile macular degeneration, i.e. the disease that is linked to aging and affects the macula, the most central area of ​​the retina.

The carotenoids

Among the foods that help our eyesight could not miss the beta-carotene contained in carrots but also in other yellow, red or orange vegetables (for example peppers). The function of carotenoids is to be transformed into vitamin A which, not surprisingly, is also called retinol because it protects the retina of our eyes, improving night vision and providing prevention against the same pathologies described above.

The benefits of salmon

We all know that salmon contains large quantities of omega-3 which is one of the essential fatty acids for preventing problems such as retinopathy and senile macular degeneration, but other types of fish are also indicated for eye health and among these we have blue fish, sea bream, sardines and mackerel.

Kiwi, nightshade and spinach

Although extremely different from each other, they have a common denominator: the well-being of sight and the prevention against certain pathologies. As the experts explain, while i kiwi they contain a lot of vitamin C which prevents oxidation, the same goes for citrus fruits such as oranges and grapefruit which keep the eyeballs healthy as well as facilitating the functioning of blood vessels. “ The risk of eye diseases such as cataracts and macular degeneration is therefore decreased,” they claim. Same speech for the nights and peanuts in general which contain vitamins B and E and protect the eye cells. Among the vegetables, here are the spinach and similar products such as celery, chard and cabbage contain a lot of vitamin A providing lutein and zeaxanthin, two antioxidants found in the retina and in the crystalline, helping the eyes against dryness and providing greater protection from the sun’s rays.

The importance of berries and milk