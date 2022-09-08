Are there any foods that help prevent cancer? Certainly and if consumed regularly they promote the well-being of the organism. Everyone knows that what you eat affects your health. But it can be difficult to know exactly which foods are good for you and which are not. Over the years, many studies have been published on the relationship between food and cancer, with mixed results.

Some show a positive association between certain foods and a reduced risk of cancer, while others suggest otherwise. Making sense of all this information is a challenge. However, in recent years, the evidence has become clearer about what we should eat to reduce cancer risk and what foods we should avoid.

Nutrition professionals around the world agree that there are some key foods that help prevent cancer and others that may increase the risk of developing it. In general, the best foods that help prevent cancer are those rich in antioxidants and with anti-inflammatory properties.

By regularly consuming dark green leafy vegetables, berries, beans and legumes, fresh fruit, whole grains, nuts and seeds, fish and seafood, you can reduce your risk of developing many types of cancer. However, remember that no food is 100% effective: it is the combined effect of many factors that helps prevent cancer.

Preventing tumors

As we anticipated in the previous paragraph, there are several factors that increase the risk of developing cancer. Some are beyond our control such as age, family history and gender. Others, however, can be controlled such as weight, alcohol consumption, smoking and diet.

Adopting a healthy diet can reduce the risk of cancer by up to 30%, especially if the diet is rich in fruits and vegetables, legumes, fish and nuts. These foods are rich in vitamins, minerals and antioxidants that help protect the body from cancer-causing substances. A diet rich in processed foods, red and processed meats, sugary drinks, and sweets greatly increases the risk of developing cancer.

Allied foods

One of the best foods that help prevent cancer are dark green leafy vegetables, such as broccoli and kale. They are rich in anticancer compounds called flavonoids, which have antioxidant properties. Regular consumption of berries can reduce the risk of developing cancers. In particular, blueberries, strawberries and blackberries are among the best foods rich in antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties.

Legumes, such as beans, peas, chickpeas, and lentils, are high in fiber, isoflavones, and saponins. The best foods that help prevent cancer are fermented ones, such as miso, tempeh, and natto. Fresh fruit indicated for prevention is seasonal fruit and, in particular, apples, citrus fruits, kiwis, lychees, oranges, pears, strawberries and watermelons.

We can associate the consumption of whole grains with fruit for their richness in fiber, B vitamins and minerals. In addition we combine nuts and seeds which are also official cleaners of our organism and wellness optimizers.