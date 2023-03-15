Scientists have found that the development of depression and of others mental disorders, not only can it be countered with a balanced diet, but the existing symptoms can be alleviated thanks to some foods.

Let’s find out the details in the following article.

Essential foods for good mental health

Foods rich in vitamins and nutrients such as fruits, vegetables, legumes, bananas or nuts can reduce the risk of developing depression.

Even the Omega-3 fatty acidsfound for example in linseed oil, linseed or fish, have a protective effect.

These foods contribute to the production of messenger substances such as dopamine and the so-called happiness hormone serotonin.

ATTENTION: food does not replace medical and psychological treatment, essential in cases of psychic problems.

The diet can alleviate psychological problems such as mood swings, lack of concentration or exhaustion

If you eat too much sugar you will have significant insulin peaks. These sharp fluctuations can affect the psyche: fatigue and difficulty concentrating can alternate with nervousness and restlessness.

To simple sugars and white flour, you should prefer:

Whole grains;

basmati or brown rice;

legumes.

This way the blood sugar level rises slowly, does not fluctuate and the energy lasts longer.

An often overlooked part of our diet is drinking.

Even a slight dehydration of our body (dehydration) can lead to complaints such as headaches or circulatory problems. So it can quickly happen that you can no longer concentrate so well, you feel more exhausted, more irritable or less efficient.