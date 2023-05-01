here are the foods to eat (and those to avoid)

Cholesterol is a fat produced by our body and performs essential functions, including the maintenance of cell integrity. However, when the level of cholesterol in the blood becomes high it is dangerous as it can cause narrowing of the blood vessels.

So then you can adopt one set of good habits to keep the cholesterol level under control, starting with nutrition.

What to eat in case of high cholesterol: the must-have foods in a diet

There are foods that not only help prevent but also to lower LDL cholesterol in our blood, so we must integrate them into our diet in the case of high cholesterol. It is necessary to build a diet based on the consumption of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, nuts, legumes, fish, white meats, and low-fat dairy products.

In fact, legumes and vegetables do not contain cholesterol and help reduce excess cholesterol. In addition, legumes are one valid alternative to red meat as they are naturally high in protein and free from fat.

Cereals, preferably wholemeal, ensuring the correct intake of complex carbohydrates, vitamins, minerals and fibres. These not only allow you to lower cholesterol but also to control body weight.

For fish it is obviously recommended to avoid frying but to prefer cooking al steamed and baked. As far as the ban on fats is concerned, it is not peremptory, in fact we must evaluate the quantity and quality of fats introduced into the diet.

Saturated fats of animal origin cause increased cholesterol levels, while the unsaturated ones of vegetable origin are able to reduce it. Therefore, butter, lard, margarine and lard should be avoided in favor of polyunsaturated or monounsaturated vegetable oils, such as extra virgin olive oil. Also the recommended quantity is equal to one third of daily calories total hired.

One last note is reserved for eggs: recent studies show that eating eggs does not increase the risk of cholesterol or heart disease, however, consumption should be limited especially in the case of diabetes.

High cholesterol: foods to avoid

So to keep cholesterol under control it is good to avoid or at least limit the intake of foods containing saturated fatty acids, trans acids, cholesterol, simple sugars and salt.

In fact, the first two contribute to the increase in the level of LDL cholesterol and to decrease in “good” HDL cholesterol. Cholesterol, as a substance, is present in foods of animal origin such as molluscs and eggs, while simple sugars – present in high quantities in sweets and drinks – have both an impact on carbohydrate metabolism but also on the lipid framework.

Finally the salt it is not a question of avoiding it totally, but as usual, excessive consumption is harmful, in fact it can prove to be dangerous for the heart.

In summary, it must be avoided: High-calorie foods, pickles, sugary drinks, alcohol, sweets, processed animal products, solid fats, egg yolks, and palm or coconut oil.

