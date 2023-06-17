here are the most popular “medical” apps – breaking latest news

The most “popular” apps are those (downloadable for free) related to the control of pressure, saturation and blood sugar or on the measurement of sleep or on how to improve its quality. Furthermore, on average, there is a lot of interest in understanding how to obtain an integrated system of apps and wearable devices, verifying compatibility between different brands. In the face of all this enthusiasm, however, the research underlines that in general there is still a lack of real awarenessespecially with respect to sharing data about one’s own health.

Three big themes As the professor explains Anna Barbarascientific director with Venere Ferraro of the DTank, the research «has the objective of showing strategic issues from the point of view of policies, technologies, stakeholders and also the paradigm shifts that have taken place in the field of digital care. To do this, we have analyzed a lot of scientific literature on the relationship between digital and health. We have consulted more than 650 international articles, validated and endorsed by a scientific community. We then went to look at the patent world, because a patent anticipates what is about to happen, and we have examined 168 of them». «Furthermore – continues the professor – with the help of a statistical analysis centre, we have collected data on 4,000 web searches – carried out between 2019 and 2022 – which allowed us to build a framework on how digital care is perceived by ordinary people. Finally we have probed the opinion of experts in the field of care and health, through an online questionnaire on a sample of respondents». The analysis led to identify three macro-themes: Distributed Care; Self-Care and Health Booster Technologies. «Each of these themes launches relevant design challenges to outline shared trajectories towards a fair, accessible and inclusive digital care», explains the research. See also Between the clouds and the skyscrapers, the new room of wonders in New York

Distributed Care The first paradigm shift identified concerns the decentralization and capillary distribution on the territory of the places of care, which may be physical, virtual and/or hybrid: less hospital and more “proximity care”. For this purpose, from the study of scientific articles it emerged how the role of the community becomes fundamental for the mediation of care, the reduction of the digital divide on the territory and the promotion of equity in access to services and tools. The increase in the use of mobile technology (such as apps and devices) should then promote conscious behaviorsencourage self-monitoring and consolidate the doctor-patient relationship.

A patient who has become increasingly “digital im-patient”, as the research of the DTank defines it. In reality, thanks to the Covid emergency, digital im-patients have all become a bit. Technologies have revealed a face of healthcare never seen before: leaner, more immediate, more effective. And you don’t want to go back. «Digital is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Across all platforms, it happens that people as soon as they have a symptom look online to self-diagnose (with all the risks involved,ndr) or to make an appointment immediately. Taking charge immediately it is another of the conditions that digital is offering, as well as removing a substantial part of the typical anxiety of the medical waiting room», explains Anna Barbara. Even if digital has created other anxieties.

Cure of the Sé The pandemic has accelerated the push towards digital healing. As evidenced by research, both have increased the use of online services for the cure, either interactions with health technology and willingness to share data. This sharing, among other things, is perceived by people as a “transaction” to obtain the desired services in return. As for apps, those for health monitoring take the lion’s share, with 37,000 average monthly searches (August 2010 – August 2022). People track and trace themselves for both monitor specific problemsis to achieve healthier and more balanced lifestyles. In particular sleep apps they are very “popular”, almost double those relating, for example, to diabetes. See also No more pains and cramps in the legs from the heat with this formidable fruit

Health enhancers Care and health have an impact on daily behavior and technologies act as enhancers of both one’s own health and relationships with others, from family members to medical-health personnel. There are two keywords indicated in the research of the Politecnico:mobile health (mHealth, i.e. the use of mobile devices or for monitoring in medicine and health) einternet of medical things (IoMT, i.e. all medical devices connected to a facility or healthcare provider via the Internet). The reflection that has arisen in this regard is twofold. While on the one hand «mHealth and IoT will transform disease-focused services into people-focused services, promoting on-demand care», on the other «mHealth brings with it completely new issues and challenges, related to validation and effective therapeutic quality and efficacy on a large scale; but also to the digital divide and related health inequalities».