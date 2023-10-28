Here are the new regional “Guidelines” for measuring the nutritional quality and sustainability of school catering in Emilia-Romagna

Developed by the Region with the collaboration of the Department of Agro-Food Sciences and Technologies of the University of Bologna, they were illustrated in Bologna during the conference “New perspectives for school catering”. Among the new features, a toolkit to analyze the nutritional quality and sustainability of food and catering services, from environmental impact to separate waste collection, from the seasonality of food to food education initiatives

27 October 2023 – Health protection also involves one Proper nutritionand it is in thechildhood that you learn to eat healthy. In this context, the family and the school take on a strategic role: in fact, it is in the classroom that girls and boys spend most of their day.

Precisely to provide a tool that allows the application of nutritional and sustainability standards able to improve the quality of food supplied in schools, reduce unhealthy foods e promote the energy balance of younger peoplethe Emilia Romagna regiontogether with Department of Agro-Food Sciences and Technologies of the University of Bolognahe elaborated the new Guidelines.

A working tool – “Guidelines for the provision of healthy and sustainable foods and drinks in schools and tools for its evaluation and control” – which was introduced yesterday on the occasion of conference “New perspectives for school catering”organized in Bologna, in the Third Tower, by the Region.

After the opening speech of the regional councilor for health policies, Raffaele Doninispeakers from the European Commission, school management, the regional health service, the university and local authorities alternated, with the aim of drawing new shared guidelines for the future of the sector, gathering everyone’s voices the subjects who are part of it in various capacities.

“These new Guidelines constitute an important evaluation tool, useful for ‘measuring’ the nutritional quality of meals and the environmental and social dimension of the catering service – he explains Donini -. Quality school food not only contributes to the health of the students who use it, but is also an investment in their future. In fact, it allows young people to be taught correct and healthy lifestyles, to increase their awareness of good nutrition, to combat social inequalities and improve eating habits, while reducing waste. It is a commitment that, as the Emilia-Romagna Region, we have been carrying out for some time – closes the councilor – also in collaboration with the territories, with the aim of contributing to building, for the younger generations, a future that is increasingly sustainable from all points of view, starting from the health, social and environmental ones”.

“The conference and the development of the new Guidelines are part of a broader context, that of Sustainable Catering Laboratory (Lariso). An experiment in participatory planning aimed at bringing together at the same table the different local subjects who work in the collective catering sector to define policies from the bottom – says the professor Matteo Vittuari, among the coordinators of the Laboratory -. Within the Laboratory we set ourselves the objective of experimenting with actions to make collective catering, in this case school catering, a space where we can respond to user needs in an inclusive and innovative way. Lariso works to stimulate virtuous behavior and healthier and more sustainable choices starting, for example, from the fight against food waste. The restaurant sector holds very important decision-making power over our food systems. For this reason, if administered virtuously, it can truly contribute to the development of communities that look at food consumption, not only as a gesture of nutrition and pleasure, but also of commitment, respect and protection”.

A toolkit for evaluating school menus

The new Guidelines, aimed at a wide audience of users, from children of a few months of age in nursery schools to children in university canteens, have multiple objectives: on the one hand, to protect the quality and nutritional validity of school catering, also with respect to the local gastronomic culture; promote correct eating behaviors; prevent waste; protect the environment and give a guarantee of quality to the service. On the other hand they will constitute a useful reference, both for tenders for the award of servicesboth for companies operating in the sector, not only for the preparation of balanced menus from a qualitative and quantitative point of view, but also to carry out controls and checks on the adequacy of the meals provided at school, and of the food and drinks available in vending machines or bars located within the institutions.

Important news is the “Integrated sustainability assessment toolkit”available to Sian operatorsthe Elemental and Nutrition Hygiene Service, to analyze both the nutritional quality of food and the social and environmental dimension of the catering service, through parameters such as the seasonality of foods it’s theirs environmental impactthe waste sorting or joining initiatives for nutrition education. The goal of the toolkit is to effect simple and understandable measurements which allow us to stimulate a virtuous path of improvement for the schools involved; a simple tool, which can also be used by catering companies and municipal administrations for the formulation of nutritionally balanced and sustainable menus.

Other news include the frequency and quality standards for school meals, which concern children who attend nursery schools, with in-depth information on complementary nutrition up to the meals administered in university canteens, indications for the prevention of the risk of choking on food in preschool age and an in-depth study on special diets.

For further information

