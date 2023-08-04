here are the resistance times of the cells

How long does it take for the body to try to fight back the cancer? Today we have an answer. T lymphocytes, cells of the immune system with the potential to kill cancer cells, lose their ability to fight within hours of encountering the tumor. This is what emerges from a study coordinated by researchers at Vanderbilt University in Nashville (USA) published in Nature Immunology. The phenomenon of “depletion of cancer-fighting immune cells is well known.

However, the idea was that T cells that are exposed to an antigen (such as that of a tumor or a pathogen) remain functional for a long time and then at some point become depleted. study coordinator Mary Philip.

According to the study, the dynamics when the immune cells are faced with the tumor are completely different: in tests conducted on mice it emerged that it is enough 6-12 ore to render at least a portion of T lymphocytes dysfunctional.

“I don’t think anyone expected that; this is a very narrow time window», says Philip. The phenomenon has been observed in various tumors (liver and melanoma), which – the researchers explain – suggests that it does not depend on the type of cancer. Furthermore, it appears that cancer-induced changes in T lymphocytes are long-lasting, if not permanent: in fact, in tests, exhausted lymphocytes transplanted into a cancer-free mouse are unable to recover their function. For researchers, theo study could be useful for better use of immunotherapy drugs; the team has in fact identified biomarkers that are able to predict whether T lymphocytes will be able to respond to the tumor or not.

We know that immune checkpoint inhibitors and other immunotherapy interventions don’t work in many patients, and it’s important to be able to predict response and avoid therapies that won’t benefit patients,” concluded Philip.



