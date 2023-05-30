here are the risk factors

Access the article and all the contents of the site with the dedicated app, newsletters, podcasts and live updates.

Kidney cancer – If diagnosed early there is a high chance of a cure. Every year in Italy 12,600 new cases of kidney cancer are diagnosed and…

Kidney cancer – If diagnosed in time there is a high chance of cure. Every year in Italy 12,600 new cases of kidney cancer are diagnosed 50% of patients whose disease is detected early recover.

Kidney cancer, what are the risk factors?

However, the discovery of the neoplasm often takes place in random way. To find out about risk factors, symptoms and available therapies, the Side by Side social campaign is starting, which involves the creation of the first information portal entirely dedicated to renal cell carcinoma, tumoridelrene.it.

“The specific information on this pathology – he comments Tonia Cinquegrana, president of the National Kidney Cancer Association – is very difficult to find. When patients receive the diagnosis, they find it difficult to orient themselves and to find a comparison with those who have already had this experience».

Breast cancer, metastases identified by artificial intelligence: thousands of lives can be saved

Little is also known about the risk factors: among these the cigarette smoke represents the most important and its impact is proportional to the number of cigarettes smoked each day and the number of years of exposure. they follow theobesity and thehypertension. Approximately 144,000 people in Italy are affected by it and in 55% of patients the diagnosis occurs when the tumor is still located in the kidney and this makes the prognosis more favorable. Since the symptoms of the disease often remain silent, however, over half of the diagnoses occur randomly, during ultrasound checks carried out for other reasons and in 30% of cases, unfortunately, the disease is instead diagnosed already in an advanced or metastatic stage.

Colorectal cancer cases are on the rise among young people. The latest discovery: “The fault of a fungus”

Launched by Msd Italia, the campaign also aims to support patients and caregivers in tackling the treatment path. «From a therapeutic point of view, says Giuseppe Carrieri, president of the Andrology Society, localized kidney cancer is treated by removing all or part of the organ if there are small tumors. In the case of metastatic kidney cancer, chemotherapy treatments are not very effective and therefore oncologists use targeted therapies and immunotherapy”.

Read the full article

on The Messenger