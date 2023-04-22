Home » here are the risks for our body
here are the risks for our body

here are the risks for our body

Basil is one of the most common forms of vegetable condiment, recognizable both by the aroma but also by the flavor and appearance of the leaves. It is a plant native to India but which in the West was already well known and appreciated for its numerous qualities and properties from both a food and a medical-officinal point of view, to the point that for several centuries it has been considered a true and proper spice. to the Mediterranean diet. Being endowed with numerous properties, many also use it raw, but what happens if you eat “uncooked” basil?

Eating raw basil: here are the risks for our body

It is actually a very useful vegetable, rich in flavonoids and mineral salts which together contribute not only to changing the aroma and flavor of dishes but also in a positive action for the nervous and circulatory systems. Among the properties of basil, in fact, some are renowned that reduce blood pressure as well as counteract the natural aging of cells.

Numerous herbal remedies are developed from basil and among these also the corresponding essential oil which is one of the most recognizable in the absolute sense.

The use in herbal contexts is justified by the useful properties also in the digestive phase being able to significantly increase salivary and gastric secretion and consequently digestion.

It is also surprisingly (to some) high in iron, even in higher amounts than spinach.

However, basil must be measured in portions because in a specific way, although beneficial, it can be difficult to digest, to the point that indiscriminate consumption can lead to loss of appetite, diarrhea and other very significant physical problems.

The advice is not to use it indiscriminately, and not cooked in too invasive methods (in this case it can even become carcinogenic), and the best way to consume it is through infusions and herbal teas.

