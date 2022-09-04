“I remember the Bianchi brothers well. They taught us how to finish an opponent and did it with incredible violence”. Two years after the 21-year-old was killed Willy Monteiro Duartebeaten to death without a reason in the nightlife area in Colleferro, and after the sentence to life imprisonment inflicted by the Court of Assizes of the Court of Frosinone on his brothers Marco e Gabriele Bianchicalled “the twins” for their similarity, a martial arts enthusiast reveals an unusual detail about the two defendants.