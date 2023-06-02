Here are the six foods that improve concentration and productivity » Science News

Maintaining productivity is not always an easy task with procrastination always lurking and distractions around the house. But some foods can improve concentration. But why is it so difficult to stay focused and focused? It is worth remembering that in order to focus, you need to be well nourished and hydrated. That’s because brain cells function better if your body isn’t distracting you. That’s why it’s so hard to pay attention when you’re hungry. The right foods can maximize the benefits, reducing fatigue, managing stress and improving overall brain health. What happens is that some elements have compositions (such as certain vitamins, omega 3, caffeine, zinc, selenium, taurine and tyrosine ) which help in communication between neurons. In practice, this improves memory and cognitive performance. Check out the best foods for concentration:

Coffee

Here are the six foods that improve concentration and productivity

Science has long focused on benefits of coffee. According to researchers at Johns Hopkins University, caffeine consumption boosts memory and information retention. Additionally, studies have already shown that drinking coffee in the morning helps with alertness and concentration. Coffee also may reduce the risk of premature death, according to a study published in the Annals of Internal Medicine.

Fatty fish

Oily fish include salmon, tuna and cod. Its focus and memory benefits come from omega-3 fatty acids. This is exactly why nutritionists recommend at least two portions of fatty fish a week. In any case, the recommendation is to focus on fish with a low mercury content, such as those mentioned above, so the health risks are significantly lower.

Green tea

For those looking to boost productivity, green tea can also be a good option, as it contains caffeine and L-theanine, which help with overall alertness and concentration. L-Theanine helps a person feel more relaxed yet alert. Interestingly, according to experts, green tea can promote an increase in production in the cerebral cortex, so it is indicated to obtain mental clarity for longer periods.

Pomodoro

Tomatoes are also one of the best concentration foods. In this case, it all has to do with a antioxidant called lycopene, which helps prevent free radical damage. Tomatoes also have vitamin A and vitamin C, and should be eaten with the skin on because that’s where the primary nutrients are found.

Chocolate

Dark chocolate also helps improve concentration. Cocoa, the main ingredient of chocolate, has numerous qualities that can be beneficial for both the body and the mind. Consumption of dark chocolate has positive effects on brain function, impacting potency and synaptic plasticity in the area CA1 of the hippocampusas well as on food intake and body mass.

Broccoli

Broccoli is one of the foods that improve concentration, as it is very rich in vitamin K, essential for the formation of sphingolipids, a type of fat packed densely in brain cells. Some studies have already linked it to improved memory and cognition. In addition to vitamin K, broccoli contains several compounds that have effects anti-inflammatories and antioxidantswhich may help protect the brain from damage.

