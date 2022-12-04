After two years of respite, theinfluenza. Lockdowns and anti masks Covid they played a fundamental role in the archiving of the banal flu, but now it’s back and we have to learn how to manage it again. And the epidemiologist John Rezza warns: «It will be a season a very high intensitywith a peak which may arrive early.”

And give

The director of the prevention department of the Ministry of Salute, John Rezzain a long interview with Il Corriere della Sera, announces that for the Italians it will be a season dedicated toinfluenza, with the peak that could arrive earlier than the usual January-February period. In the meantime, however, the data speak for themselves. In the week of November 21 to 28, the incidence of flu syndromes, caused by a mixture of virus respirators, he made a great leap. We have gone from 9.5 cases per thousand inhabitants to 12.9. Since the beginning of the season, more than 2.5 million Italians have contracted the flu virus. Therefore, although winter has just begun, Italy is already positioned in the range of medium intensity.

The flu in children

“Under the age of 5 there was a surge to 40.8 cases per thousand compared to 29.6 the previous week,” explains Rezza. Because the little ones, those in the 0 to 2-year-old range, have never had the possibility of contracting such viruses, spending the last two winters at home or, in any case, away from school. And for this very reason they are very exposed to infection. But it’s not just about flu viruses. In recent days, in fact, many viruses have been isolated that give similar symptoms, even if the flu is the one that prevails.

Symptoms

For adults and children the symptomatology does not change and lasts, on average, 5 days. «Fever very high rising rapidly, ache bone pain, sore throat, cold, inappetence», these are the symptoms that many Italians experience and will experience according to the opinion of the expert. “Even the cure They do not change. Take antipyretics to lower the temperature, drink a lot, rest and no antibiotics, unless indicated by the doctor in the face of suspicion of some bacterial complication ».

The vaccination



And to try and avoid getting the flu, the vaccine it can be useful. «The 2020-21 vaccination campaign had gone well – he explains John Rezza -. Then all attention was focused on Coronavirus and coverage in seniors over 65 dropped from 65% to 58%. It is recommended to elderly people, for which the adjuvanted formulation is preferable, and fragile». But there is a solution for children too. In fact, in Anglo-Saxon countries, the vaccine is promoted for the age group from six months to 2 years of age precisely to try to decrease circulation and protect them. And even in Italy there is a spray vaccine, indicated for children aged 2 to 6, which completely replaces the sting. An effective solution, even if the priority remains on the elderly and fragile.

Last Updated: Sunday 4 December 2022, 08:55am



