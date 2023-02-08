High cholesterol is considered as a real pathology which is among the most widespread and increasing from a purely numerical point of view, of our times, even in a nation like Italy which is on average among the longest-lived from the point of view from a nutritional and dietary point of view, almost 40% of the adult population over 40 suffers from high cholesterol, which presents more or less generalized symptoms and “reasons”.

Here are the symptoms of high cholesterol: the complete LIST

Cholesterol is in the broad sense of the term a form of lipid (fat) which has various functions for an organism, for example it is necessary for the synthesis of some hormones and vitamin D and it is a constituent of cell membranes. It is largely produced by the body itself which normally manages it by balancing the production of LDL and HDR, i.e. the “bad” and “good”. The first is the one that in excessive quantities tends to develop problems that can affect the cardiovascular system, clogging the arteries, while the main role of the “good” one is inherent in the control and elimination of the harmful counterpart.

There are various factors that can affect cholesterol, primarily lifestyle, but also pre-existing conditions and diseases as well as genetic predispositions.

It is not always easy to define the symptoms of high cholesterol, which in some cases may go unnoticed or be linked to other pathologies. Among those recognized as the most famous are:

Appearance of marks and skin spots in areas of the body such as the limbs.

Loss of fitnessa, exhaustion and a generalized feeling of weakness

Deep-rooted difficulties in managing foods, especially those that are “complex” from a structural point of view and particularly fatty.

Feeling of numbness in hands and feet

These are the symptoms most easily attributable to high cholesterol, and which, if present continuously, can indicate this pathology.