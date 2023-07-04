“Here are the symptoms that led me to the diagnosis”

Two years ago Jane McNeice discovered that she suffered from autism. She was lying in bed. As she scrolled through Facebook a colorful graph describing traits of neurocognitive disorder caught her attention. The list includes: ‘she practices conversations on her own’, ‘she feels out of place in the world‘, ‘anxiety’, ‘she is a perfectionist’ and ‘changes behavior to fit’. At that point, doubts arise and she prepares for a visit.

Jane had experienced a number of problems in the past, including discomfort in interacting with others, low self-esteem, anxiety, depression. Her daughter Laura, 27, had also had emotional problems from a young age, as well as being verbally abusive and damaging objects in the house.

The genetic factors

Over the next seven months, first Jane and then Laura, is diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder. Although the causes are unclear, as indicated by the Daily Mail experts believe genetic factors may contribute, with studies estimating 40 to 80% have a hereditary factor.

Jane said the diagnosis made a significant difference in their lives. “Understanding who we are has improved our perception of ourselves, our mental health, self-esteem and resilience.”

It is often assumed that autism affects boys more than girls, and certainly boys are more likely to be diagnosed. In a 2017 study, published in the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, it shows that one female is diagnosed in every three boys. There are around 700,000 adults and children in the UK diagnosed with autism, according to the National Autistic Society, of which around 460,000 are men and boys. However, research published in The Lancet in April suggests the numbers affected could be more than double the official figures, with those over 50 and women less likely to be diagnosed.

The lack of diagnosis

One of the main reasons behind this lack of diagnosis is that females evade patterns, which are often tailored on males. As suggested by Dr Sarah Lister Brook, clinical director at the National Autistic Society and diagnostic specialist with the charity’s Lorna Wing Center for Autism.

“Standardized approaches to assessing autism tend to question and expect a pattern of behavior and development that is more typical of boys because, historically, the most common traits came from studying boys,” he explains.

Anxiety

“It’s not uncommon for someone with autism to reach a clinical threshold for anxiety and be diagnosed,” says Dr. Lister Brook. “But it takes a bit of curiosity to figure out that there may be a neurodevelopmental condition – autism – at the root of all of this.” Sarah Dickinson, 34, of County Durham, was diagnosed with autism and ADHD 18 months ago — she had previously been told she suffered from anxiety.

Symptoms

“We have found, over many years of evaluating women and girls, that while some experience some of these behaviors, they often suppress them more effectively and have more of a social filter for repetitive behaviors.

“While boys typically act out how they feel and externalize their emotions, girls tend to be more internalizing.”

