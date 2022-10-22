To lower blood sugar, we know, there are several ways. But perhaps not everyone knows that there are “tricks”.

In case of high blood sugar values it is appropriate to agree with medico the most suitable therapy. But we can also exploit some properties of food to protect our health.

L’Hyperglycemia it is a condition that can lead to the development of numerous diseases, Diabetes primarily. Obviously certain statistics are required to classify a person as hyperglycemic. Even without having a major health problem, however, we can all run into blood sugar spikes. Which in the long run are certainly not good for health.

If we wanted to check our blood sugar levels we should do some special blood tests. Generally we know that these should not exceed values ​​between 70 and 100 milligrams / decilitror after 8 hours of fasting.

We talk about diagnosis of diabetesinstead, when they are detected values ​​higher than 126 mg / dl for several consecutive times. On the other hand, values ​​between 100-125 mg / dl indicate a condition of pre-diabetes, to which it is therefore necessary to pay attention.

Obviously in case of any doubt we must speak to our doctor. But, in the absence of symptoms or contraindications, we can take advantage of some “tricks” to keep in balance – if not downright – ours glycemia. Simply by eating certain foods rather than others. Or by eating them in a different way.

Sushi to lower blood sugar and more: here are the tricks that no one knows but that improve health

To adopt a healthy and varied diet, we know, protects us from high blood sugar and many other diseases. However, the concept of diet is always too broad, and to fully understand it we should brush up on all the studies carried out over the decades. We don’t have to study so hard though. Also because some indications are now clear and established.

In addition to the general principles, we disclose some tips offered by the experts so that we can adopt them along with other good eating habits. The result? In this case a greater balance in glycemic peaks.

For example, perhaps not everyone knows that it is better to eat cooked and whole chickpeas, instead of in the form of Hummus. The same goes for the potatoes and the Mashed potato. In fact, the starch reduced to small particles absorbs more water during cooking and becomes more assimilable. But at the same time raises your blood sugar.

The Onionsinstead, they should be eaten raw. Maybe in a nice green salad. Without cooking the onions keep the glucochininaa powerful one hypoglycemic.

For fans of Pasta “al dente” we have one good news: the glycemic index increases with increasing cooking minutes. It also appears that spaghetti compared to short pasta have a lower glycemic index. And if we really want to eat pasta with a significantly lower glycemic index, we must prefer fresh egg to semolina.

For what concern Riceinstead, we know that the classic white one has a really high glycemic index. Better replace it with that whole wheat so. And even better let it cool and then prepare delicious salads.

If we then want to treat ourselves to one greedy whimwe can safely go to eat Sushi. According to the experts the combination of cold rice with seaweed and fish does not raise blood sugar. But beware of Soy Sauce, notoriously rich in sugars.

The same goes for the Boiled potatoes. Eat the next day, cold from the refrigerator, seasoned with oil and vinegar, they offer a lower glycemic index.

In the end, we add Cinnamon to our dishes and we will get the lowering of blood sugar. This spice is known, among other things, for this ability. We can use it on the macedoniain yogurt or in the ricotta. And create some delicious and healthy snacks.

(The information in this article is for informational purposes only and concerns scientific studies or publications in medical journals. Therefore, it does not replace the consultation of a doctor or specialist, and should not be considered for formulating treatments or diagnoses)