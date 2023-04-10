As well as l’Interalso the Benfica he trained in the morning in view of the match valid for the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals scheduled for tomorrow at the Estadio Da Luz. In the finishing, reports Record, Roger Schimdt he embraced again on the field Gonçalo Guedes Mihailo Risticnow on the road to full recovery; GrimaldoInstead, he worked in lecture. The German coach, for the record, will not be able to count on Alexander Bahinjured in the classic against Porto, and on Nicolas Otamendidisqualified.