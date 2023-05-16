Here come 10 snack tricks to regain concentration – Nutrition

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, MAY 16 – Ten types of snacks for children and young people of pediatric age which help to recover concentration during snacks. This is what ‘A scuola di salute’ (www.scuoladisalute.it) of the Bambino Gesù Pediatric Hospital (reference in Italy for the nutrition education of the youngest) proposes in collaboration with Unione Italiana Food (an association in Italy for the direct representation of food products).



The snack suggestions are available on the website www.merendineitaliane.it together with a series of advice aimed at the youngest in order to be able to better enjoy everyday life especially in moments when mental tiredness emerges.



Among the suggestions proposed is that of never skipping snacks but not even doubling the snack and making it nutritionally adequate. The afternoon snack alternatives that help you recharge your batteries range from fresh and dried fruit, to bread and tomato, from yoghurt to snacks.



For adults, on the other hand, the advice of healthy influencer Cristiana Banchetti arrives to regain concentration in a few minutes. These include doing some yoga, sleeping for 15 minutes, breathing, taking care of your plants. (HANDLE).

