Here comes a new drug against chronic myeloid leukemia – Medicine

(ANSA) – ROME, JUNE 26 – A new drug against chronic myeloid leukemia, a rare blood cancer with which nearly 9,000 Italians live, is arriving. Despite therapeutic progress, in fact, many patients are forced to change therapy because they develop intolerance or resistance. To respond to their needs, asciminib is also reimbursed in Italy: the progenitor of a new generation of drugs, the so-called Stamp inhibitors, thanks to its particular mechanism of action, is able to stop the progression of cancer cells in a highly effective and tolerable way.



Chronic myeloid leukemia is caused by the uncontrolled proliferation of bone marrow stem cells and tyrosine kinase inhibitors are the drugs used for treatment. Asciminib is indicated for patients with Philadelphia chromosome positive chronic myeloid leukemia in chronic phase with resistance or intolerance to at least two prior tyrosine kinase inhibitors. “Still today, many second-line patients develop resistance or intolerance to therapy. In this scenario, it is important to make available new third-line therapeutic options that are effective, well tolerated and capable of guaranteeing a good quality of life. This – comments Fabrizio Pane , full professor, Federico II University of Naples – is very important for those who live with Chronic Myeloid Leukemia”.



“Unlike other tyrosine kinase inhibitors – explains Fausto Castagnetti, associate professor, University of Bologna – the new drug binds in a highly specific way to the tyrosine kinase BCR-ABL1, the switch that turns on the disease. Therefore, it results an effective treatment with a good tolerability profile: this is a very important aspect given the risks to which patients may be exposed due to the long years of treatment and the frequent presence of other comorbidities”. (HANDLE).



