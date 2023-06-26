Here comes a new drug against chronic myeloid leukemia – Medicine

PHOTO

(ANSA) – ROME, JUNE 26 – A new drug against chronic myeloid leukemia, a rare blood cancer with which nearly 9,000 Italians live, is arriving. Despite therapeutic progress, in fact, many patients are forced to change therapy because they develop intolerance or resistance. To respond to their needs, Scemblix© (asciminib) is also reimbursed in Italy: progenitor of a new generation of drugs, the so-called Stamp inhibitors, thanks to its particular mechanism of action, it is able to stop the progression of tumor cells in a highly effective and tolerable. Asciminib is indicated for patients with Philadelphia chromosome positive chronic myeloid leukemia in chronic phase with resistance or intolerance to at least two prior tyrosine kinase inhibitors.



The new drug is the result of research by Novartis, which has been involved in the hematology area for over twenty years, where it has been a pioneer in the development of targeted therapies.



Chronic myeloid leukemia is caused by the uncontrolled proliferation of bone marrow stem cells and tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) are the drugs used for treatment. “Even today, many second-line patients develop resistance or intolerance to therapy. In this scenario, it is important to make available new third-line therapeutic options that are effective, well tolerated and capable of guaranteeing a good quality of life. This – comments Fabrizio Pane , Full Professor, Federico II University of Naples, Director of the UOC Hematology and Bone Marrow Transplants, AOU Federico II of Naples – is very important for those who live with Chronic Myeloid Leukemia: the patients involved in an international survey in 11 countries, including the ‘Italy, indicate the importance of curbing the progression of the disease and the achievement of a good quality of life as the main objectives of the treatment”.



“Unlike other tyrosine kinase inhibitors – explains Fausto Castagnetti, Associate Professor, University of Bologna, “Seràgnoli” Hematology Institute, Ircss University Hospital of Bologna – the new drug binds in a highly specific way to tyrosine kinase BCR-ABL1, the switch that turns on the disease.Therefore, it is an effective treatment with a good tolerability profile: this is a very important aspect given the risks patients may be exposed to due to long years of treatment and the frequent presence of other comorbidities”.



(ANSA).



news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

]]>

]]>

Get the embed code

]]>

]]>

]]>

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

