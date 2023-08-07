Here comes the pill that stops cancer, blocks the protein that makes it grow

Anti-tumor pill, that’s what it is and why it is destined to replace chemo

The medicine is making great strides in regards to fighting the cancer. A pill in the experimental phase it seems destined to become a valid solution to defeat the “incurable disease” that terrorizes the world. After 20 years of research, perhaps – we read in Il Giornale – we are almost at the finish line. And hopefully soon (but not earlier than 6-7 years) we will be able to have a pill, a single pill, to defeat tumors. Scientists at one of the leading cancer centers in the United States, the City Hope in Los Angeleshave developed a potentially miracle drug capable of destroy cancer but – unlike chemo – to leave the other cell phones intact. The drug, the result of years of study, was designed to target a protein present in most cancers and which helps them to grow and multiply in the body, the nuclear antigen of cell proliferation (Pcna), until now considered “not controllable“.

The pill will be called AOH1996, an acronym that recalls the initials and date of birth of Anna Olivia Healy, a girl who died in 2005 at the age of nine, from childhood cancer. Dr. Linda Firewood, who led the research, met Anna’s father shortly before he died and was inspired by the story. At the moment it has been tested in the laboratory on 70 different cancer cells – from the breast, to the prostate, to the brain, to the ovaries – and it was found to be effective against all. However, even if the initial results are promising, the studies have only been carried out on cell and animal modelsand the first phase of experimentation on human beings it has just begun.

