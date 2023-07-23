Here comes the sting on mortgages: how much more you pay each month

The increase in mortgage payments is increasingly substantial. Who has taken out a loan for the property a variable rate suffered an average increase of 212.43 euros per month compared to last year. Data from the Federconsumatori National Observatory record significant increases that have created various economic problems for Italian families.

The upside

Il trend according to analysts, the constant rate hike by the ECB has caused serious repercussions for citizens, especially for those who have contracted mortgages with variable formulas. The intent of the European credit institution is to stop the run of inflation. For example, considering a variable-rate mortgage of 115,000 euros and with a duration of 25 years, the Observatory estimated that the monthly payment increased on average by 44% compared to 2022 and by 64% compared to 2021. These increases are unsustainable for many families, also in light of the generalized increase in prices, from energy to the food sector, which has caused the cost of living.

The fixed rate

According to calculations, stipulating a fixed-rate mortgage would have an average 6% more expensive installment than that of a loan under the same conditions stipulated in 2022, while compared to 2021 the increase is 31%. An example concerns the formula always a fixed rate of 115 thousand euros with a duration of 25 years signed in 2023, the installment is on average 9,916.20 euros higher than in 2022.

The mortgage emergency

According to the Federconsumatori National Observatory, the mortgage situation is becoming a problem serious and urgent. An increasing number of families find it difficult to pay the installments and are seeking help from the institution’s branches to find the best solution in order to meet the payments. The Observatory believes it is essential to expand the solidarity fund Gasparrini for mortgages on first homes and also allow access to those who are in delay more than 90 days with payments. One possible solution is to allow the renegotiation of the mortgage with sustainable installments, such as deferring the payment of a part of the additional interest accrued or adding installments at the end of the amortization plan to avoid further interest.