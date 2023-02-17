It’s a anti-inflammatory fruit naturalis rich in anthocyanins, powerful antioxidants that counteract the activity of free radicals, prevents tumorsthe infections not degenerative diseasesprotects the cardiovascular system, strengthen il system immune and is an ally against the diabetesas it keeps track of the sugars In the bloodby lowering the high blood sugar.

Il Blackberryalso in the form of juiceis a treasure trove of beneficial properties.

What is the blueberry, an ally against high blood sugar

Il blueberry nerowhose botanical name is “Vaccinium myrtillus“, produces edible blue-violet flowers rich in anthocyanins, natural pigments, excellent interceptors and inhibitors of free radicals.

Blueberries in history

The limited list of prehistoric man’s foods included the blueberry, both the blue-purple one and the red, coral-colored one. The beneficial virtues of blueberries have been known since ancient times. The tasty berry was used by the Gauls and the Celts to color clothes, by the women of the Roman Empire to promote a tan and already Discorides, in the “De materia medica” recommended the bilberry to cure dysentery.

The healthy properties of the anti-inflammatory fruit have been confirmed in the “Discorsi di Pier Andrea Mattioli sull’opera di Discoride” and it is precisely in the Middle Ages that astringent, tonic and purifying effects were attributed to blueberries, believing that their leaves cured hemorrhoids, to the point who sat on a cushion of blueberry leaves and boiled roses. Doctors in the 18th century recommended blueberries to moderate the ardor of inflamed bile and the berries were the symbol of peace of the Delaware Indians, who used them to dye bodies and carpets. It is said that British Air Force pilots during World War II ate blueberry jam to improve their night vision. In Ireland and Scotland “Blueberry Sunday” is celebrated in which children, men and women walk through the woods and countryside in search of the berries that will be used to prepare tarts, jams and syrups. If for gourmands they represent the raw material for the preparation of exquisite jams, refined sauces and are the ideal accompaniments to roasts and grilled meats, for science they are a precious source of beneficial substances.

What are the properties of blueberry, an exceptional anti-inflammatory fruit

Il blueberry it is rich in anthocyanins, powerful antioxidants that counteract the activity of free radicals, prevent tumours, infections and degenerative diseases. This food is a treasure chest of beneficial properties, improves cognitive function, protects the cardiovascular system, improves circulation, is recommended in case of arthritis, water retention, varicose veins and hemorrhoids. Blueberries, containing hippuric acid, prevent urinary infections (cystitis, urethritis), inhibiting the growth of bacteria. These precious berries stimulate the production of gastric juices, strengthen the immune system, with an immediate deflating effect, promoting diuresis, and keep blood sugar under control, with a hypoglycaemic effect.

Blueberries, from benefits to contraindications

According to the experts of theHumanitas Research Hospital is a highly specialized hospital, research center and university teaching venue,

“among the possible benefits deriving from the consumption of blueberries are those at the level of cardiovascular health have received particular attention from researchers, who have managed to collect numerous evidence of their positive effects on the heart and arteries. Preliminary studies also suggest that they could defend the retina from damage associated with oxidative stress.

Currently one of the most interesting areas of research on the benefits of blueberries concerns the possible positive effects on cognitive abilitiesespecially on the memory. Other research is instead verifying whether the many phytonutrients present in blueberries can to protect also from cancer.

Finally, theglycemic index reduced typical of blueberries neri and their positive impact on eye control sugars In the blood make them allies of those grappling with thehyperglycemia.

Blueberries contain oxalatesmolecules that can promote the formation of stones“.

“Bilberries can enhance the effect of antidiabetic drugs“.

Furthermore,

“100 g of blueberries (Vaccinium myrtillus) provide 25 calories broken down as follows: 78% carbohydrates

15% protein

7% lipids In particular, 100 grams of blueberries provide: 85 g of water

0.9 g in proteine

0.2 g in lipidi

5.1 g of soluble sugars

3.1 g of fiber Between the vitamins and minerals100 g of blueberries provide: 15 mg of vitamin C

0.5 mg of niacin

0.05 mg in riboflavin

0.02 mg in thiamine

13 µg of vitamin A (retinol equivalent)

Vitamin K

160 g of potassium

41 mg of calcium

31 mg of phosphorus

2 mg of sodium

0.7 mg of iron

manganese

copper Blueberries are also rich in phytonutrients: anthocyanins, hydroxycinnamic acids, hydroxybenzoic acids, flavonols, pterostilbene and resveratrol“.

Blueberry juice: discovering its beneficial virtues

Il blueberry juice it is a widely appreciated drink due to its innumerable beneficial virtues capable of ensuring perfect psycho-physical health. Promotes intestinal regularity, facilitates digestion and reduces inflammation. Among its virtues, the antiseptic action for the urinary system, slowing down the development of bacteria in the bladder and preventing cystitis.

According to Humanitas experts,

“il blueberry nero it appears to be particularly rich in substances beneficial to the human body such as anthocyanins (substances with important antioxidant properties), pectins (soluble dietary fibres) and tannins (substances which improve the tone of the blood vessel walls and have a slightly anti-inflammatory). In addition to being an excellent source of vitamin C, this fruit is among the best natural sources of antioxidants and appears to have protective properties for the bladder and urinary tract (in particular, it reduces the risk of bacterial infections) and appears to promote normal function digestive.

Various benefits for the human body are attributed to cranberry juice – although they are yet to be demonstrated from a scientific point of view – including properties anti–aging and preservation of the health of the urinary tract and blood vessels and, in particular, of the capillaries eyepieces. Cranberry juice is used to prevent eye disorders related to twilight and night vision, to protect the retina from damage and against ocular capillary fragility; to improve blood circulation and soothe ailments such as varicose veins and hemorrhoids; to reduce ailments associated with infections of the urinary tract. Thanks to its properties antioxidants, anti-inflammatory and improving the tone of the blood vessel walls, cranberry juice can help against cardiovascular disorders“.

“Cranberry juice intake is well tolerated by most people. It is advisable to avoid the consumption of this product in case of certain or presumed hypersensitivity to the product. It can have effects hypoglycaemics“.

How to prepare cranberry juice? It is sufficient to have 100 grams of blueberries, half a lemon and a teaspoon of honey available. Wash the blueberries thoroughly with water, blend them, adding a few tablespoons of water if the preparation is excessively thick. Pour the juice obtained from half a lemon, sweetening it with the addition of a teaspoon of honey.

How to consume blueberries?

Fresh, in their natural state, as ingredients of fresh fruit salads, in addition to a jar of low-fat yogurt, in the form of concentrated juice, preferably centrifuged fresh.

