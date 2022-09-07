Without too many surprises, apple presents Apple Watch 8. The design is always inspired by its predecessors, and among its features it keeps the Always on Display.

Apple Watch 8 has a focus on women’s health and that is why it includes important new features related to the female cycle. Offers a new temperature sensor allowing women to understand hormonal changes. Measurements take place every 5 seconds and allow to detect up to 0.1 degrees celsius. Now, Apple Watch 8 allows you to have a more detailed estimate on the evolution or possible deviations of the cycle.

Obviously, all recorded data will be maximally protected, because Apple considers privacy a fundamental human right.



Apple Watch 8 also detects road accidents, with the function called Crash Detection: a bit like falls, even in the event of a traffic accident the watch will send an automatic emergency call.

The data of the accident are captured by all sennsori, including microphone and GPS, and thanks to the artificial intelligence it will also be able to understand in what type of accidents you have been involved.

Apple Watch 8 with active temperature measurement and motion sensor will have an autonomy of 18 hours, but if you want a longer duration you can activate the new Low Power mode, which will allow you to reach 26 hours of autonomy.

Low Power mode allows you to keep other functions active and turn off less important ones (including the always-on display). Furthermore, the watch now has the option of international roaming including Vodafone.

The price starts from 509 euros with pre-orders already active and availability from 16 September.

New Apple Watch SE

Along with Apple Watch 8 Apple also unveiled the new Apple Watch SE with three colors in recycled aluminum, with a new rear, made of nylon-based composite material, with its reduced carbon note. The display is larger than 30 % compared to the 3 series and will have the processor present in the 6 Series. It includes the new Crash Detection function and starts at 309 euros for the GPS version, also available from 16 September.

[in aggiornamento]