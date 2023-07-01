Here is Cristiano Giuntoli. Will Juve finally return to programming?

of at 11:00 by Stefano Discreti

After 8 years of satisfaction and success, the consensual termination of the contract with Cristiano Giuntoli was made official by Napoli.

The Tuscan executive is now finally free to marry Juventus to work alongside Giovanni Manna and Claudio Chiellini in the sports area with the duties of reporting manager to Francesco Calvo (general manager) and Maurizio Scanavino (managing director).

The new Juve is taking shape and after 5 years of absolute improvisation and totally wrong choices (practically from Marotta’s farewell onwards) in the distance we are also back to thinking positive.

There are no infallible managers, not even Moggi was Marotta himself, but it is undeniable that Giuntoli’s curriculum pushes totally in his favor.

Once upon a time there was the most beautiful championship in the world

In the last 3 years he has practically halved the wages of the Neapolitan team, doubling the value of the squad up to building the team that brought the Scudetto back to Naples after more than 30 years.

Just think that Napoli’s 2022/2023 wage bill was practically almost half of that of Juventus which failed on practically all fronts.

It’s time to go back to betting on young champions, to find new talents (as we did last year with Kim and Kvara) without wasting important resources on old champions at sunset (see Pogba, Paredes and Di Maria… the crazy market from last season!).

It will be necessary to understand how much affinity there will be between Giuntoli (one used to planning in the medium/long term, risking even if not above all on young players) and Allegri (one instead used to wanting everything immediately by focusing on ready-made players, even ).

If between the 2, despite the premises, there is empathy, the Old Lady will finally be able to put the last crazy years of the Agnelli management behind her.

Otherwise the total renewal process will also be applied on the bench.

@stefanodiscreti

