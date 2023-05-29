Here is Easy Hospital, the new app of the Emilia-Romagna Region to facilitate access to health services and more — Salute

Donini and Salomoni: “A tool to simplify citizens’ lives and raise the quality of services even further”

After booking a health service, the application guides the patient to the surgery. Not only that: it also provides the queuing number and interacts with health professionals. Voice guidance can help navigation. Today the presentation at the press conference

May 29, 2023 – The Emilia Romagna region continues to develop theDigital Agenda. It does so by focusing on essential services, the most decisive ones for citizens, developing together withIRCCS Sant’Orsola Polyclinic “Easy Hospital”. An application for smartphones of which today, in Press conferencewas announced experimentation at the Bologna hospital.

It’s about a free guide, always updated, to keep in your pocket, which accompanies citizens who move around the spaces in a simple way university citadel. An area of ​​over 1 km, with 7 hectares of greenery, 32 pavilions of which 23 dedicated to assistance and research activities, 80 Operating Units, around 20 thousand users and visitors. A reality dedicated to innovation not only in care activities, but also in the field of assistance and hospitality.

To illustrate its operating methods and services, the Councilors for Health Policies and the Digital Agenda, Raffaele Donini e Paola Salomonitogether with the director general of the IRCCS University Hospital of Bologna, Clare Gibertoni. Also present were the director general Resources, Europe, innovation and institutions of the Region, Francesco Raphael Frieri, and the ICT director of the IRCCS Policlinico di Sant’Orsola, Luca Capitani.

Easy Hospital is one of the so-called “Increased services” expected from the Digital Agenda of the Emilia-Romagna Region for the five-year period 2020-2025; the application will not be limited to hospitals, because the areas of application are potentially multiple: any space that hosts public services, in fact, can be equipped to allow the activation of the online guide, and the Region’s idea is to push this direction.

How the app works

The app provides a free search, which allows you to access a map, locate emergency rooms, wards, parking lots. But the most advanced potentials are expressed with the navigation guide. It works like this: the citizen who has booked a service at the hospital through the CUP receives a text message, with a reminder and a link. By clicking on the link, the application opens, which will indicate the location of the clinic where he is expected and the quickest route to reach it on foot.

A map will open on the screen which indicates, in a dynamic way, your position with respect to the hospital structure thanks to the gps of the smartphone. And that’s not all: for two pavilions the guided tour also continues inside the structure, thanks to technology bluetoothuntil the destination is reached. The other pavilions will be added once the experimentation is complete.

At this point the application, in the event that the patient has not already paid the ticket and is not exempt from it, suggests the nearest automatic pay station, then assigns the progressive access number to the waiting room, avoiding the queue at the counter of acceptance. The patient is ready to be taken to the clinic of destination for the visit, while his acceptance number is shown in the monitor of the waiting patient list. The doctor receives the confirmation information of the patient’s acceptance and, when he is ready, activates the call for the patient to visit. The latter is notified not only by the call from the monitor, but also by a shift confirmation message received on Easy Hospital.

All in a very intuitive way in full compliance with the constraints of confidentiality: the application, in fact, does not use personal or health data, nor does it record them. Not even Google or Apple are given this information.

Another fundamental aspect is that the visual guide is not the only one available: there is also the possibility of activating a voice guide which completely replaces the interactive map.

Easy Hospital is available for free in the iOS and Android smartphone stores. If today the software responds to a precise need on the part of large hospital structures, the project of the Region is to acquire sufficient skills to extend these technologies also to different areas such as culture (for example an interactive guide in a small museum) or tourism (in this case the app could lead to the discovery of villages, historic centers or places of interest). The fundamental prerogative is the willingness of the organization not only to implement it, but also to update it in real time.