here is Kiev’s assault on the Russian lines and the weapons to crush Putin

here is Kiev’s assault on the Russian lines and the weapons to crush Putin

Ukraine will try to break through the 600-mile-long front line of the Russian front in a WW1-style operation using tanks…

Ukraine will try to break through the front line of the Russian front, 600 miles long, with a World War I-style operationusing German tanks Leopard 2, US Bradley armored vehicles and Storm Shadow missiles. The assault, according to what the English tabloid “The Sun” reveals, has already begun: Thursday western tanks they entered battle for the first time in a major offensive. Indeed, after Putin’s twisted invasion, Ukrainian soldiers are putting theirs into play counteroffensive. Russian military bloggers have reported fierce battles on the Zaporizhzhia front, as Ukraine tried to pierce the enemy’s defensive line. Kiev maintained a strict policy of silence, but some senior officials told US media that an “active phase” of the counterattack was underway, expected to involve thousands of Ukrainian soldiers trained and equipped by the West.

TWELVE BRIGADES DEPLOYED

Ben Barry, senior fellow for ground warfare at the International Institute for Strategic Studies, told “The Sun Online” that sightings of German and US armor suggest that new Ukrainian troops have now joined the battle and could break through the Russian front line. The initial plan is to throw the enemy off balance. “What is clear enough to me is that from June 4th about Ukraine has gone on the offensive wherever possible on the front line – explained Ben Barry – There have been mounted attacks on a wide spectrum, along the entire length of the front line, even at Bakhmut where they are trying to press on the flanks of the Russian troops”. In preparation for the counterattack, Ukraine he mustered at least 12 brigades specially equipped and trained army personnel, and nine of them received arms from the allies.

THE UKRAINE STRATEGY

Barry stated that the Russian front line is “split into two halves”: a single line of defense in the northern part of eastern Ukraine and another between the Ukrainian-occupied territory and Crimea. “If you look at the satellite images, you can see that they are very WW1 or WW2: very linear trenches – he explained – If Ukraine can break through these defensive belts, it can attack in the Russian rear. which is called a’turning movement‘. If you try to focus and go ahead and do something like the US and the UK did in Desert Storm, it means you can take advantage of your advantages and get through those layers of defense.”

