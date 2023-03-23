Tax incentives for doctors; additional services paid more to dispose of waiting lists; career opportunities and a better pension path for those working in the hot front of emergency rooms. Here is the plan of the Ministry of Health. In Italy there is a health personnel emergency: in the emergency rooms, the first line where there have been five thousand assaults in the last three years, 4,500 doctors are missing and the perverse system of “token holders” is often used, which has negative consequences both on the quality of health response and expenditure.

Emergency room, the framework

In total, in the last 20 years, between doctors and nurses, 31,600 professionals have left the national health service. And the black hole of general practitioners is widening, as anyone who is looking for one is finding: a shortage of 4,000 units is estimated and over 32,000 will retire in the next five years. To this structural crisis must be added the mileage waiting lists for exams and services, aggravated by the pandemic. Again: as underlined in a question presented by Noi Moderati (first signatory Maurizio Lupi) in the last 20 years “almost 180,000 doctors and nurses have decided to move to work abroad”. Finally, the crisis of the shortage of healthcare personnel concerns all European countries: “It is no longer a looming threat: it is here and now, starting with the difficult working conditions, the growing age of the operators and the unattractiveness of public healthcare” says WHO.

Schillaci’s plan

In response to Noi Moderati’s question, the Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci, presented the plan, the result of the work of a commission, which will be detailed in a bill in the coming weeks. It aims to stop the drain from the NHS. For those who agree to work in the emergency room there will be economic incentives, but also higher social security contributions and a faster career. And the doctors who undertake to cut waiting lists will be assured of economic incentives. In summary: prizes for those who stay, prizes for those who fight at the front. Because the paradox of healthcare is that those who are on the front line, read first aid, have fewer economic prospects, fewer career opportunities, are forced to work exhausting shifts, often take insults (and unfortunately also beatings) from those who do not understand that the system is in trouble. Schillaci: “There will be measures of a financial nature to stimulate interest in the national health service and to increase the hourly rates of additional services”. In more detail: «I am thinking of further regulatory initiatives that take into consideration, for a valorisation for social security purposes, the difficulty and discomfort of working in emergency-urgency services. We aim to discourage the use of outsourcing”. On assaults: there will be a permanent garrison of the forces of order in hospitals, “providing that the crime can be prosecuted ex officio”.

