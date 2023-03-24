Looking for the perfect night out? Here is a small guide to the main aphrodisiac foods. Generally, an aphrodisiac – a term derived from Aphrodite, the Greek goddess of love – is defined as a food or other substance that causes sexual arousal or desire.

In first place we find the garlic. Someone, due to his smell – not loved by everyone – could say “de gustibus”. But, according to confirmed studies, garlic in past years was sold as a replacement for drugs to enhance male sexual function. Other food, a frodisiac is there‘avocado. The food is useful for increasing the production of testosterone, which affects sexual function, mood and libido.

To pass the “sexual fatigue” there is ginger. It would have the power to awaken the energies of male fire and female desire. The capacity of chocolate has always been known.

It serves to improve mood. But, cocoa properties are aphrodisiac. According to scientific studies the cacao and its derivatives would be natural aphrodisiacs, because they would give energy and improve concentration. For the more expensive there is also the caviar. An expensive element but – like the truffle – it is rich in zinc, which is an essential nutrient for the formation of seminal fluid in men. Not listed among the five most aphrodiasiac foods – perhaps because it is too obvious – is the chilli pepper. Useful to stimulate the sexual desire of both men and women.

