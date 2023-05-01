Home » here is Schillaci’s ordinance with the new rules
Rome, 28 April 2023 – Hospital masks and swabs: here they are new rules from May 1st fixed in the ordinance of Minister Schillaci. Come on fragile patients to exempt medical surgeries: what changes.

Masks in the hospital and swabs: what changes

The minister writes: “It is mandatory to wear respiratory protective devices for workers, users and visitors to health facilities within the departments that host frail patientselderly or immunosuppressed, especially if with high intensity of care, identified by Health Directorates of health facilities themselves”.

“The obligation – clarifies Schillaci’s text – is extended to workers, users and visitors to social-health and social-welfare facilities, including hospitality and long-term care facilities, nursing homes, hospices, rehabilitation facilities, residential facilities for the elderly, including those who are not self-sufficient (…)”.

“In departments of health facilities other than those indicated in paragraph 1 e in the waiting roomsthe decision on the use of respiratory protective devices by healthcare professionals and visitors remains at the discretion of the Health Departmentswho can also use it for all those who present respiratory symptoms”.

No similar measures are envisaged “as regards the connective roads and hospital spaces, however located outside the hospital wards”.

Over medical clinics“the decision on the use of respiratory protective devices remains at the discretion of general practitioners and paediatricians of free choice”.

And for the Covid swabs that have guaranteed access to emergency rooms to date? “The decision on the execution of diagnostic swab for SARS-CoV-2 infection for access to emergency rooms is left to the discretion of the health directorates and regional authorities ”, Schillaci establishes.

