Not to forget to take a drug, not to forget to buy it when it runs out, to check its availability on the market. The app launched by the Italian Medicines Agency (Aifa) wants to respond to all these needs. It’s called “Aifa Medicinal” and is available for free in a beta version, i.e. not yet definitive but already tested by experts and fully functional, both on the Google Play Store and the App Store, to create a real virtual medicine cabinet.

The idea of ​​the app, reported the general manager of Aifa Nicholas Magrini, was born from the reports of associations of patients with chronic and disabling diseases, who asked for a tool capable of supporting people in their daily lives, to check their availability on the market, receive initial indications on ‘What to do when a drug is lacking, consult up-to-date drug information. But the app also provides tools for remembering doses, times, methods of taking and expiry of the drug, through simple reminders.

How the app is organized

The organization of space and functions within the App is very intuitive. There is a banner that allows you to search for a drug in a database by writing its name, or by scanning the barcode. The rest of the screen is divided into three sections. The first contains the history of the medicines searched for and displayed, the second allows you to create one or more personal cabinets, while the third collects scans and data from one or more health cards. Of the three, the most useful and interesting is undoubtedly the second. In fact, creating a virtual locker means having under control at all times the medicines taken personally or by the family members one takes care of. The aim is to facilitate patients and caregivers, but also to promote adherence to therapies.

How does it work

For each drug entered it is possible to activate notifications. They can serve to warn when the drug is running out, or they can simply remind us at what times we have to take certain drugs or make sure that the people we assist take them. It is possible to view any information leaflet and, finally, create a real personal database of the medicines in our pantry, in order to keep the expiry date of each package under control. “This app is an example of a virtuous collaboration between institutions and the world of volunteering,” he underlines John Baptist Fish, president of the Italian Association against epilepsy, also on behalf of the National Association of Families of People with Intellectual and/or Relational Disabilities (ANFAS) and of the Italian Federation for Overcoming Handicap (FISH Onlus). AIFA is also working on another app, specifically for the prescription of the most effective, safest antibiotics with the lowest risk of developing resistance.