One of the most interesting wearables currently on the market today is found at a decidedly super attractive price. The best HONOR Band 5 Fitness indeed it is available on Amazon for only €12 thanks to coupon da 27€. Simply tick the appropriate coupon on the product page to get it with free shipping. A deal, right? But for this very reason you have to hurry, or you risk arriving late and never finding it again.

HONOR Band 5 Fitness, offerta TOP

HONOR band 5 fitness watch with 0.95″ full touch AMOLED color screen makes your workout more scientific. This smart watch is 50M waterproof and you can wear it while washing your hands or swimming. HONOR activity tracker supports 10 sports modes such as Walking, Running, Cycling, Swimming, Free Training, etc. Furthermore receives calls, SMS and SNS notifications (Facebook, WhatsApp, LinkedIn, Instagram and Twitter) on the display, e vibrates to warn you of incoming calls and messages.

The HONOR fitness watch has monitoring functions of the 24-hour real-time heart rate and blood oxygen, the measurements are more accurate thanks to the intelligent monitoring of the training scene. The sleep monitor will evaluate the sleep quality overnight. The device is also equipped of a battery life of 6~14 days for daily use. If you turn off heart rate and sleep tracking, it will last up to 14 days. It only takes about 1.5 hours to fully charge.

In short, HONOR Band 5 Fitness it’s really a very interesting wearable and with such a low price it’s crazy to miss it. You find it available on Amazon for only €12. Simply tick the appropriate coupon on the product page to get it with free shipping. But hurry, it’s going to be snapped up.

See also Work and play at the same time!There are three types of Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio pen electric hand to play If you want updates on this topic enter your email in the box below: By filling out this form, I agree to receive information relating to the services referred to on this page in accordance with the privacy policy.

This article contains affiliate links: purchases or orders made through these links will allow our site to receive a commission. The offers may undergo price changes after publication.