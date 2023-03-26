Foreign bodies have been found several times in some brands of crackers. In this regard, the Ministry of Health has released several recalls from supermarkets of some lots of crackers. People who had purchased these crackers were advised not to consume these crackers and to return them to the outlets where they had purchased them. Sometimes it was metal foreign bodies, other times they were not specified. It is difficult to know from the companies what was found inside the packages of these crackers.

Among the many hypotheses that are made on the appeal of crackers for foreign bodies, there is also the one that would like insects inside these particular biscuits. A fact that shouldn’t be discounted if you consider that crackers are made with flour. Just the semolina could contain the eggs of some wheat parasites inside it. If the crackers are not cooked well when stored in warm places and exposed to heat, they can hatch the eggs of these insects. At that point it is disgusting for those who open the packet of crackers to see live animals moving inside or butterflies flying out without any problem.

There may also be insects inside the crackers because these are those new products that for some days now also in Italy have been made with grasshoppers, moths, larvae and crickets. These are foods that according to the new rules recently issued by the Italian government must be sold in supermarkets on special shelves so as not to confuse buyers. On the Internet these crackers can be bought without problems and indeed they are found in different types, with very different insects.

For those who want to know which brand of crackers with insects they can buy online, let’s say right away that they can be found on the 21bites.it site where the “Micronutris – crackers” in very different formats. There are crackers flavored with thyme and rosemary with mealworm powder. You can buy spicy Tex Mex, Espelette pepper and pepper. There are the “Small Giants – Crackers” with rosemary and thyme cricket powder and those with paprika and turmeric.

In conclusion, for those who want to eat crackers with insects online, you’ll be spoiled for choice. For those who do not want to eat these new crackers with insects, they must always pay attention to the labels of the product they buy. Labels should always be read carefully to know the ingredients found in a given product. For crackers it is also important to know how they are prepared and whether they contain a lot of salt. In this case they should not be eaten by those suffering from hypertension.