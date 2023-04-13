Listen to the audio version of the article

Investigate all the measures taken by the government during the pandemic: from the vaccination plan to restrictions and closures (starting with those of schools), from the purchase of masks to the famous wheelchairs never used. Here is what the future parliamentary commission of inquiry into Covid will investigate, whose institution law yesterday received the first go-ahead from the Social Affairs commission of the Chamber. However, the basic text voted by the majority forces and also by the third pole leaves out any reference to the involvement of the regions, feared in particular by the League. This is why Pd and M5S did not vote, abandoning the commission and attacking the center-right: “They want to use it as a political cudgel against the opposition”.

Under the lens the vaccination campaign and the masks

The agreement reached by the majority has accelerated the times and so the reformulated text can arrive at Montecitorio for the vote. With regard to vaccines, among the changes added at the last minute, the commission of inquiry will be able to “carry out investigations relating to the purchase of doses” as well as “the effectiveness of the prepared vaccination plan”, and estimate the incidence of “adverse events and post- vaccines reported ”, reads the text, which establishes the bicameral body which will be composed of 15 deputies and 15 senators. The latter will also have to investigate the purchase of “individual protective equipment” and medical devices, verifying any “delays, deficiencies and critical issues in the supply chain” and investigating “abuses, waste, irregularities”.

The closures and activities of the commissioner are also being investigated

The commission of inquiry will have to devote a separate focus to some activities carried out by the extraordinary Commissioner Dominic Arcuri: specifically concerning “the purchase of personal protective equipment produced in China“, the “construction of health facilities and units for patients suffering from Covid-19, vaccination hubs – the so-called primroses – and the Immuni application”, the purchase of “wheelchairs”. More generally, the investigation will have to “evaluate the containment measures adopted by the Government”, identifying “any obligations and restrictions lacking justification on the basis of the criteria of reasonableness” and verifying “respect for human rights and constitutionally guaranteed fundamental freedoms”. In particular, “the legitimacy of the declaration of a state of emergency and related extensions, as well as of the instrument of the emergency decree”, and “the adequacy and effectiveness of the school closure measures” will end up under the lens of the commission.

The controversy over the decision to exclude the Regions

The deadline for submitting the amendments to the committee is set for Tuesday 18 April, then the process will start and end in the classroom. But the path does not promise to be easy. The center-right rejoices, with the establishment of the parliamentary commission of inquiry into Covid: Fratelli d’Italia “does not intend to replace the judiciary, but wants clarity on many events that raise legitimate perplexities and doubts about the ways in which the pandemic”. Instead, Pd and M5S arise, for which the majority wants to exploit the pandemic to attack the oppositions that were in government at the time. Also targeted is the decision to exclude the management of the Regions from the investigation topics: according to what is learned, the latter request would have been made by the League in order not to see the Lombardy Region, still led by the Northern League, involved in the investigation Attilio Fontana, the same one who managed the pandemic. But, in exchange, FdI would have collected another result: that of being able to extend the investigation to the vaccine plan as well. Another issue that Salvini’s party would have preferred to leave out, but which instead was strongly desired by Fdi..

Opposition on the Aventine, but Third Pole towards the presidency

«A parliamentary inquiry into the management of Covid that cannot call into question the Regions that have the delegation to Health “is ridiculous and makes no sense”, comment Pd and Cinque Stelle. “If they intend to make a farce Commission of Inquiry, with an already written ending that excludes the analysis of the work of the Regions” questioning the usefulness of vaccines, they will do it alone without the M5S”, he declares Joseph Conte. Instead, the third pole stands out from the other oppositions, which votes with the center-right and which, according to parliamentary rumors, could cash in on the presidency of the commission of inquiry with David Pharaoh. It is precisely the latter who explains that «our proposal on the Covid commission also contains the Regions. I will retable amendments that go in that direction. I hope that the center-left and the M5S will stop with the Aventine and give us a hand to amend this law”.