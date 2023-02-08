Benedict XVI in a missive, written to his biographer a few weeks before his death, he told of having suffered from sleep disorders since the beginning of his mandate at the top of the Catholic Church in 2005, and of having managed to carry out his duties only thanks to “strong sleeping pills”, which, however, lost their effectiveness after a certain period, and the torment of nocturnal insomnia it was precisely the reason and the main cause of his sensational resignation. “Sleeping like a Pope” is therefore an obsolete saying, which no longer even applies to the Popes, if it is true that over 10 million Italians, and over a third of the world‘s population, spend sleepless nights, with persistent symptoms in 80% of cases. Not being able to fall asleep or wake up frequently during the night is a condition that interrupts the natural and fundamental alternation of sleep and dreams, the latter essential to cool down the brain from daytime stress, and without which you wake up tired, with impaired, with decreased memory consolidation and without the energy and enthusiasm needed to face the day.

Eight hours of sleep have always been recommended as a reference standard for physical, mental and mnemonic well-being, underestimating that our brain has the ability to adapt to circumstances that provide for a reduction in hours aimed at rest, and allow us to wake up refreshed even only after 6/7 hours, so it is not correct to say that everyone needs the same hours of oblivion, regardless of age and situation. The important thing is to sleep soundly and deeply, avoiding waking up one or more times during the night, with the frequent possibility of not being able to go back to sleep afterwards. The term insomnia derives from the Latin “insomnia” which means “lack of dreams”, and it is precisely this deficiency, due to insufficient sleep duration, or to repeated interruptions of the same, that generates the symptoms of psycho-physical discomfort the following day, with family and social repercussions that can sometimes perpetuate the disorder itself.

FLOATING HORMONES

The factors that decrease night rest are many and varied, but the most common are due to fluctuations in hormones, such as progesterone, luteinizing hormone and prolactin, which is why women during their menstrual cycle, pregnancy or menopause , are more affected than in other periods, but also the external environment worsens the quality and duration of sleep, in particular due to the noises coming from the street, from the TV left on or from the time zone and daylight saving time, without underestimate health problems of various kinds such as immunosuppression. Furthermore, it is the chronological age that contributes or modifies the well-being of rest, since it is certified that a newborn, constantly engaged in mental and physical development, needs a much greater quantity of hours than an elderly individual.

The relationship between sleep and nutrition has been demonstrated by thousands of studies on the subject, and it has been ascertained that a copious meal before bedtime requires a complex digestive process, which involves both difficulty falling asleep and frequent awakenings in the middle of the night , due to the inevitable gastric-esophageal reflux. Even the presence of a small child or a partner in bed influences this disorder, since the more constrained positions in the available space and the different rhythms between sleep and wakefulness of the protagonists frequently disturb the success of sleep. Among the most frequent risk factors for insomnia, periods of stress, mourning, emotional losses, worries and all anxious or depressive states predominate, i.e. mental conditions that compromise the normal production of hormones and compromise the synthesis of specific proteins, which interfere with melatonin and cycardian rhythms in general.

Sleep deprivation, even for just one night, has consequences not only on the mind, with loss of attention, difficulty memorizing or remembering information and appointments, but also on the body, with tiredness, physical weakness and drowsiness, and in general remedy this situation by increasing the doses of coffee to remain alert and attentive, with the consequence of favoring the difficulty of falling asleep the following night. Furthermore, when you are unable to sleep, it is useless to keep turning over in bed looking for positions for meeting Morpheus, because if the brain is still on, alert and focused, even unconsciously, on problems or thoughts, it is better to get up, read, watch TV, dim the lights and wait for the coveted torpor before going back to bed. Many people, without knowing the causes that led to insomnia, seek a remedy by taking supplements such as melatonin or worse with inadequate therapies, such as benzodiazepines and various sleeping pills, which often induce pharmacological addictions and side effects that end up increase or make the disorder chronic.

EPIC DISCOVERY

The good news is that a new drug is on the way which is expected to solve every category of insomnia, regardless of the causes, presented a few weeks ago in Milan at the National Congress of Neuropsychopharmacology. A molecule called Daridorexant, an antagonist capable of blocking orexin, one of the main neurotransmitters that acts on sleep by regulating altered sleep-wake cycles in insomniacs. This drug, with a good safety profile and no adverse effects like those of benzodiazepines, is considered by specialists to be an ad hoc drug, which allows treatment to be personalized with doses that can be adapted to the type of insomnia suffered. The study on Daridorexant, published in the Lancet, highlights how this active ingredient acts on a different target than traditional drugs, also improving the psycho-emotional disorders deriving from sleepless nights, promising greater performance in daytime functions, greatly improving satisfaction , the quality and quantity of sleep and ensuring a good night for everyone.